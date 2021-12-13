comscore Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more
Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

After the increase of price in the prepaid plans, users who used to buy packs of less than Rs 250 will no longer be able to buy those plans. We have compiled a list of revised prepaid plans with unlimited calling and many other benefits from Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio.

Private sector network provider companies have increased tariffs on prepaid plans. First, Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced an increase in the tariff of their prepaid plans, and then Reliance Jio followed them by making their plans expensive. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased by 25 percent, while Jio has increased by 20 percent. After the increase in these plans, users who used to buy packs of less than Rs 250 will no longer be able to buy those plans. Today we have compiled a list of best-prepaid plans with unlimited calling and many other benefits from Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Airtel

Airtel Rs 239 plan comes with 1GB of data every day along with 100 SMS per day. Post 100 SMS, limit charging will be Rs 1 for local calls and Rs 1.5 for STD calls. Post daily data, the speed will be reduced to up to 64kbps. The plan offers unlimited calls on any network. Additionally, you will also get a Mobile Edition Free Trial of Amazon Prime. You will have access to free Hellotunes and Wynk music. Also Read - Airtel discontinued some prepaid plans with 3GB daily data: Check revised price, validity

Another plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 209 with 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers the same facility as the Rs 239 plan with unlimited calls on any network, Mobile Edition Free Trial of Amazon Prime, free Hellotunes, and Wynk music. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data

Vodafone

Vodafone offers a Rs 199 plan, which comes with 1GB of daily data and unlimited calls. In addition, the telco provides Vi Movies & TV Basic access to its users. In addition, the plan offers 100 SMS/day for 18 days, Vi Movies & TV Basic access. The validity of this plan is for 18 days.

Another plan offered by Vodafone is available at Rs 249, including 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. You will get unlimited voice calls on any network under this plan. The telco also provides access to Vi Movies & TV Basic access. The validity of this plan is for 21 days.

Reliance Jio

The Reliance jio plan is priced at Rs 239. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data, which means you will get total 42Gb data. After the daily data is exhausted, the speed will be then reduced to 64kbps. The company offers 100 SMS daily, and unlimited voice calls on any network. You will also get access to Jio apps and other subscriptions, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Another plan which telco offers is available at Rs 249 with 2GB daily data, which means you get a total of 46GB data. After the daily data is exhausted, the speed will reduce to 64kbps. You will also get access to Jio apps and other subscriptions, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. In addition, the company also provides 100 SMS per day.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 4:05 PM IST

Best Sellers