Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are the top three telecom service providers in India. All of them offer similar prepaid plans to their customers with competitive prices, a good amount of data and additional benefits. With a lot of us currently working from home, data consumption for everyone is at an all-time high. Here we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi offer with 2GB of daily data. Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Airtel Rs 698 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 698 plan, Airtel offers its customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Apart from the data and calling benefits, the plan is also bundled with a free trial of Prime Video for 30 days, access to Xstream Premium, free caller tunes, 3 months access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, access to Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and 1 year worth free courses on Upskill with Shaw Academy. Also Read - Airtel discontinues three popular prepaid plans worth Rs 179, Rs 279, and Rs 45

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio‘s Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers customers 2GB of daily data. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefit and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. Other than that, it also includes access to all of Jio’s online apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and more. Also Read - Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Vi Rs 819 prepaid plan

Vi‘s Rs 819 prepaid plan is the most expensive amongst the bunch, offering 2GB of daily data for 84 days like all other plans. However, it does offer its consumers something extra for the extra money it is charging. The plan comes with the binge all night feature, which lets them surf, stream, share anything that they want from 12 midnight to 6 AM without any data being deducted from the pack. It also comes with weekend data rollover and access to Vi Movies & TV. Apart from all of this, the plan also comes with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes.