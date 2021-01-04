comscore Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 3GB of data | BGR India
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering at least 3GB daily data

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: List of the best prepaid plans from Vi, Airtel and Jio offering at least 3GB of daily data.

Here is a list of the best prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) and Reliance Jio that come with at least 3GB of daily data. (Representational Image)

Many of us still continue to work at our homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused a lot of stress on the broadband infrastructure in India, which has led to connection drops and speed issues. While many try to cope with the new normal, the workload has increased and it is not taking into consideration the issues people are facing on their home WiFi. A loophole is that you turn on your mobile hotspot and shift to that instead. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

For people trying to work off of their hotspot’s and complete their daily data consumption needs, we feel that 3GB of daily data is enough to hold through the day. This is why we have curated a list of the best prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) and Reliance Jio that come with at least 3GB of daily data. Also Read - Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid plan includes 3GB of daily data allowance, along with truly unlimited national calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with 56 days of validity. Additional benefits include access to the company’s own Xstream Premium OTT service, access to free Hellotunes, access to free Wynk Music subscription, 1 year of free online courses on Shaw Academy and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag with contactless delivery. Also Read - All Jio to non-Jio voice calls to be free from January 1, 2021

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio‘s Rs 401 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Under it, the company offers customers 3GB of daily data allowance along with an additional 6GB of data with a validity of the plan. It also offers customers unlimited national voice calling benefits along with 100 daily complimentary SMSes. Additional benefits include a complimentary subscription to all of the Jio apps and a free year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 449 plan comes with a validity of 56 days and it includes weekend data rollover, double data offers. The plan comes with 4GB of daily data (2GB + 2GB), unlimited nationwide calling and 100 SMSes per day. Other benefits include complimentary access to the company’s own Vi Movies and TV app.

  Published Date: January 4, 2021 8:37 PM IST

