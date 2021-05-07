Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans during COVID-19 lockdown

The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases lockdown imposed in several states has led most of us stuck in confined spaces for good. While remote work has yet again become the new norm, many of us folks have started the practice of spending mobile data for binge-watch or downloading games to kill time. But the sad part is these activities almost eat up a good chunk of smartphone data. In case you are looking for a mobile prepaid plan that will hold at least till the end of the day, we have got you covered. In this listicle, we have tabled some of the best prepaid plans that will not just get the job done but will also benefit those who need more data for working from home hassle-free. Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea): Best work from home plans under Rs 400

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan: Under this prepaid pack, Airtel offers 1.5GB of high-speed daily data. In addition, you get unlimited domestic calls, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan: Similar to the Airtel prepaid plan, the Jio Rs 399 prepaid pack comes with a validity period of 56 days. The plan bundles 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited domestic calls. In addition, you can get 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan: The Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan also bags 1.5GB daily data, but the good part is you get an additional 5GB data. The additional data comes under ‘binge all night offer’ and can only be availed if you recharge the pack via the Vi app. Other benefits include- unlimited calling, 100 SMS and access to Vi movies and TV.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea): Best work from home plans with 3GB daily data

In case 1.5GB data isn’t sufficient for your day-to-day activities, the major carriers have few other plans that offer 3GB of daily data. Take a look.

Airtel 3GB data pack: Airtel’s Rs 398 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data. In addition, the plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Jio 3GB data pack: The Jio Rs 349 prepaid pack offers 3GB high-speed daily data for 28 days. Jio subscribers can get voice call benefits, unlimited domestic calling, and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps as well.

Vi 3GB data pack: Vi’s Rs 401 prepaid plan brings 3GB daily data and 100 free SMS for 28 days. In addition, subscribers can avail of a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan bundles additional 16GB data, weekend rollover data benefit, and access to Vi movies and TV.