Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home
News

Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

Telecom

Telco companies like Reliance, Airtel, and government-owned BSNL provide their broadband services under several price ranges. Here are some best broadband plans to consider while working from home. 

broadband plan

Considering the increase in demand for broadband plans, telecom companies keep launching a new range of plans equipped with high-speed data and unlimited calling. Telco companies like Reliance, Airtel, and government-owned BSNL provide their broadband services under several price ranges. Here are some best broadband plans to consider while working from home. Also Read - Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

airtel, airtel offer, airtel cashback, airtel smartphone cashback offer, airtel subscripton, airtel wynk subscription, airtel deals, airtel smartphone offer, airtel phone offer, airtel cashback deal, airtel cashback avail Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000

Airtel Broadband plan

The Airtel broadband plan of Rs 999, also known as Airtel Extreme Entertainment broadband plan, comes with unlimited STD and Local calls on any network and 200Mbps unlimited data without a data cap. In addition, you get access to Disney+Hotstar Super and Amazon Prime for one year. The telco also offers an Xtream DTH box with a monthly HD pack. Also Read - BSNL Rs 749 FTTH broadband plan launched in India: Check data benefits, speed, and more

Another broadband plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 499 with unlimited internet and calling. The internet speed under this plan is available at 40 Mbps. You get access to the Xstream DTH box with a monthly HD pack. Airtel also offers access to 7 OTT apps, five studios, and 10,000+ movies under this plan. The plan best suits students as it gives access to haw academy.

Excitel-Broadband

Excitel broadband plan

Excitel has different broadband plans Rs 399, 449, and Rs 499, respectively. These plans come with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps download/upload speeds. You get unlimited data without any restrictions on FUP limits.

Reliance Jio broadband plan

The Reliance Jio broadband plan is available at Rs 999, which comes with unlimited calling for one month and 150 Mbps uploading and downloading speed. Additionally, the company provides subscriptions of OTT platforms including Voot Select, and Voot Kids, Amazon Prime Video, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Disney+Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Discovery Plus, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, and JioSaavn, ALTBalaji, and Hoichoi.

Another broadband plan from Jio costs Rs 399. The plan offers symmetrical speed, i.e., the same download and upload speed with one-month validity. You also get the benefit of free voice calling with this plan.

bsnl, bsnl broadband, bsnl broadband plan, bsnl plans, broadband plans, new broadband plans, ftth broadband plan, ftth broadband plans, new broadband plan,

BSNL broadband plan

Government telecom company BSNL offers broadband plans at Rs 449. It is the basic fiber plan from the company. You get unlimited local and STD calling on any network. Additionally, you get 30 Mbps internet speed up to 3300GB, where the speed drops to 2 Mbps after the data cap is over.

BSNL offers another plan of Rs 749 with 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The company offers subscriptions to NCF Channels, Voot Select, Yupp TV Live, Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Yupp TV Movies, and Yupp TV scope.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 1:10 PM IST

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

