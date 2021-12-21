comscore Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Cheapest broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

The broadband plan also provides access to streaming benefits with 100 Mbps speed. These broadband plans can be used for work from home, streaming, and gaming benefits.

Network provider companies like Airtel XStream, Jio Fiber, Tata Sky Broadband, and Excitel offer more than one broadband plan in the Indian market. The speed of these plans is up to 300 Mbps. The broadband plan also provides access to streaming benefits with 100 Mbps speed. These broadband plans can be used for work from home, streaming, and gaming benefits. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

The entry-level broadband plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber costs Rs 499. With this broadband plan, users get unlimited internet up to 3.3TB with a speed of 40 Mbps and unlimited local and ISD calling benefits. Additionally, you also get the benefit of Airtel Thanks with the plan, subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. You can also opt for Xstream Box with a 1-month HD pack. The validity of Airtel’s Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber broadband buying guide: Validity, benefits, price, more

The cheapest broadband plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 399. The Jio Fiber Bronze plan of Rs 399 will get ‘truly unlimited data’ at a speed of 30 Mbps. Along with this, there will also be an unlimited voice call facility. As we mentioned, the new plans are not entirely unlimited. These will come with a fair usage policy. We have contacted Jio in this regard. The news will be updated as soon as the information is received. Also Read - Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

The company will take a deposit of Rs 2,500 from customers taking 4K set-top boxes. Customers who do not take the box will have to pay Rs 1,500. Only customers paying a security deposit of Rs 2,500 will get a subscription to 10 OTT apps. This facility will not be available for customers paying Rs 1,500. The list of 10 OTT apps includes Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

Excitel base plan with 100 Mbps speed comes for Rs 699 per month, and the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans come for Rs 799 and Rs 899 per month, respectively. The company offers the most affordable 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps broadband plans. The longer you opt for the validity, the cheaper the plan becomes.

For example, if you go for a plan with 100 Mbps speed for 12 months, you will have to pay Rs 399 per month (12 months x Rs 399) instead of Rs 699 per month. The same applies to the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans as well. Excitel also offers over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its 300 Mbps broadband plan if users buy it for at least three months.

  Published Date: December 21, 2021 2:28 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 21, 2021 2:33 PM IST

