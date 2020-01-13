Last week, we talked about prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone that offer up to 1.5GB daily data. Today, we will be talking about plans that offer 2GB daily data and more. One common thing among plans from Airtel and Vodafone is that they both offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Jio, on the other hand, offers fixed off-net calling minutes, whereas Jio-to-Jio calls are completely free. Here is all a look at best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Airtel has a total of six prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more. The most basic plan is available for Rs 298, followed by the other plan for Rs 349. Both offer 2GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling and 28 days validity. The difference between both is that Rs 349 plan also offers Amazon Prime Video subscription for 28 days, something that the other plan lacks.

Next is Rs 449 plan with 56 days validity, and Rs 698 plan with 84 days validity. They both offer 2GB daily data. Then you have two plans offering 3GB daily data. These include Rs 398 plan with 28 days validity, followed by Rs 558 plan that offers 56 days validity.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

There are three prepaid plans with 2GB daily data. You get unlimited internet, with post FUP speed of 64kbps. You also get 100 free local and national SMS daily. The changes come in the form of validity and off-net calling minutes.

The Rs 249 plan offers 28 days validity and 1,000 off-net minutes. The Rs 444 plan offers 56 days validity and, 2,000 minutes of off-net calling. And lastly, the Rs 599 plan offers 84 days validity and 3,000 minutes of off-net calling minutes. Then, there is just one prepaid plan with 3GB daily data offering. Available for Rs 349, the plan offers 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling.

Vodafone prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

The most basic Vodafone prepaid plan with 2GB daily data is available for Rs 299, and it offers 28 days validity. Then you have Rs 449 plan with 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. Lastly, there is Rs 699 prepaid plan with 84 days validity. All these plans come with unlimited local and national calling, 100 free local and national SMS daily, and complimentary access to Vodafone Play to watch videos and Live TV.