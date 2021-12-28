Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet

Mobile recharge has become expensive once again. After making prepaid recharges of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea expensive last week, Reliance Jio has also increased its prepaid tariff rates. The new prepaid recharge of Airtel and Voda-Idea have come into effect from last week, while the new rates of Jio have already been applicable from December 1. Also Read - Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans with SD and HD option

There has been an increase of 25 to 30 percent in the recharge of all three companies. To solve this issue, the telco offers several booster plans priced less. Here are some of the best plans.

Airtel

The data booster packs from Bharti Airtel come in the price range of Rs 100 to Rs 500. In Airtel's Rs 100 booster back, the user benefits 15GB of data. In this, the user will have to spend only Rs 6.66 for 1GB of data. This is the company's bestselling postpaid booster pack.

The price of the Airtel booster plan is Rs 300. In this plan, a total of 50GB of high-speed internet is being given to Airtel customers instead of Rs 300. Looking at the price of this plan, it can be said that 1GB will cost Rs 6 for users.

Airtel offers two more data booster packs. The most expensive one was Rs 400, then came the Rs 300 plan and now the one we are talking about costs Rs 200. On purchasing this plan, users will get 35GB of data. If seen in this way, the user will get 1GB of the internet in this plan for only Rs 5.71.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has introduced some special recharge packs for Jio SIM users. With this, you can run the internet at 4G speed even after the daily limit of 4G data is over. These special recharge packs are named Booster Packs. With the help of these packs, you can get extra data after the daily limit of 4G data is over. The telco has booster plans ranging from Rs 11 to Rs 301. It gives additional data up to 10 GB. You can use it without any daily limit.

The validity of your existing plan will be the same for the booster pack as well. Like you have taken a plan of Rs 149. This plan comes with a validity of one month, so your booster pack will also be valid for one month.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea booster plan is priced at Rs 46 with 10 Local On-net Night Minutes for 28 Days at 2.5p/sec. It also comes with Local/National Calls and Night minutes benefit available from 11 pm to 6 am. In addition, you also get flat Rs 5 cashback on recharge or bill payment of Rs 10 or more for a maximum of 10 times on one day.