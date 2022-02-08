comscore Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home
News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and several other telecom companies have many low-cost plans that offer more speed and get OTT benefits.

broadband plans

Internet consumption is increasing rapidly in the era of work from home. It is a little challenging to work with mobile data in such a situation. So we have compiled a list of top broadband plans to work from home. BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and several other telecom companies have many low-cost plans that offer more speed and get OTT benefits. Also Read - Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

broadband plans, best broadband plan, latest broadband plan, bsnl broadband plans, excitel broadband plan, reliance jio broadband plan, jio broadband plan, airtel broadband plan, best broadband plan under rs 500

Image: pxhere

BSNL

In the BSNL broadband plan of Rs 299, customers are given 100 GB of data. With this data, you will be given a speed of 10 Mbps, and after the data limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Apart from this, you are given an unlimited calling facility on all networks. That is, if you use about 3 GB or a little more data daily, then this plan will be good. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Cheapest broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

BSNL’s broadband plan of Rs 399 per month offers double the data. In this, you get a limit of 200 GB of data every month. You will be given a speed of 10 Mbps, and after the data limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Apart from this, you are given an unlimited calling facility on all networks. Also Read - Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

Airtel

Talking about the entry-level plan of Airtel, in this, you get 30 days validity for Rs 499. At the same time, unlimited internet is available up to 3.3 TB with a speed of 400 Mbps. Along with this, a subscription to Shaw Academy and Wynk Music will also be available along with the Airtel Thanks benefit.

broadband plans, best broadband plan, latest broadband plan, bsnl broadband plans, excitel broadband plan, reliance jio broadband plan, jio broadband plan, airtel broadband plan, best broadband plan under rs 500

Vodafone Idea

The user gets 3.5TB of internet every month according to the data speed of 200Mbps. In addition, if you want to get a modem and router, you can get it by paying a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,999. You will have to pay Rs 1,062 every month, in which GST is already included.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan offers 30mbps speed and unlimited data and calling. There are no OTT benefits in this plan. But Jio is offering unlimited data at a low price. Another Jio Rs 699 plan provides 100Mbps speed with unlimited data and calling. OTT platform subscription is also not available in this plan. But this plan is best for those people who want more speed.

In Jio’s Rs 999 plan, you get unlimited data with a speed of 150Mbps, along you also get free calling. A free subscription of 16 apps is available with the plan, including Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Alt Balaji.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to watch to celebrate being single
Photo Gallery
Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to watch to celebrate being single
Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to celebrate singledom

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to celebrate singledom

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements

Gaming

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Tecno Pova 5G with 11GB RAM launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 5G with 11GB RAM launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

Nvidia s ARM deal scrapped

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home
Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it

Deals

Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it
Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Telecom

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more
Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

News

Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG को चुनौती देने वाला गेम हुआ 'फुस्स', प्लेयर्स मांग रहे रिफंड

Poco M4 Pro 5G की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Garena Free Fire Groza Beatz Bangers Incubator: प्लेयर्स को मिल रहा स्पेशल Groza स्किन पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (8 February): आज फ्री में पाएं Weapon Loot Crate, रिडीम करें ये कोड

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (8 Feb): फ्री फायर में आज है रेयर स्किन और लूट पाने का आखिरी मौका

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Electric Vehicle
Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home
Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps
Nvidia s ARM deal scrapped

News

Nvidia s ARM deal scrapped

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers