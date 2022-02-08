Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Internet consumption is increasing rapidly in the era of work from home. It is a little challenging to work with mobile data in such a situation. So we have compiled a list of top broadband plans to work from home. BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and several other telecom companies have many low-cost plans that offer more speed and get OTT benefits. Also Read - Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

BSNL

In the BSNL broadband plan of Rs 299, customers are given 100 GB of data. With this data, you will be given a speed of 10 Mbps, and after the data limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Apart from this, you are given an unlimited calling facility on all networks. That is, if you use about 3 GB or a little more data daily, then this plan will be good. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Cheapest broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

BSNL’s broadband plan of Rs 399 per month offers double the data. In this, you get a limit of 200 GB of data every month. You will be given a speed of 10 Mbps, and after the data limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Apart from this, you are given an unlimited calling facility on all networks. Also Read - Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

Airtel

Talking about the entry-level plan of Airtel, in this, you get 30 days validity for Rs 499. At the same time, unlimited internet is available up to 3.3 TB with a speed of 400 Mbps. Along with this, a subscription to Shaw Academy and Wynk Music will also be available along with the Airtel Thanks benefit.

Vodafone Idea

The user gets 3.5TB of internet every month according to the data speed of 200Mbps. In addition, if you want to get a modem and router, you can get it by paying a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,999. You will have to pay Rs 1,062 every month, in which GST is already included.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan offers 30mbps speed and unlimited data and calling. There are no OTT benefits in this plan. But Jio is offering unlimited data at a low price. Another Jio Rs 699 plan provides 100Mbps speed with unlimited data and calling. OTT platform subscription is also not available in this plan. But this plan is best for those people who want more speed.

In Jio’s Rs 999 plan, you get unlimited data with a speed of 150Mbps, along you also get free calling. A free subscription of 16 apps is available with the plan, including Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Alt Balaji.