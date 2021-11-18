Telecom companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea keep offering their best-prepaid plans for their customers with high-speed internet, daily data, and several other benefits. Additionally, these prepaid plans offer OTT subscriptions, including Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and more. These plans are priced under Rs 500, giving 56 days validity with 1.5GB or 2GB daily data. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans for users with heavy data usage

Reliance Jio prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 447 prepaid pack, also known as Freedom Plans, includes 50GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of this plan is for 60 days.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, Jio to non-Jio FUP limit 2,000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you get access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioSaavan, MyJio app, Jio Browser, and more. The plan gives 1.5GB of 4G daily data for 56 days.

Airtel prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers a total of 30GB of data for 28 days. The customers get a subscription to a Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year. The plan doesn’t include any unlimited calling or free SMS benefits.

The Airtel Rs 456 prepaid plan provides 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calls within India. The telco gives 50GB of data for the validity of 60 days.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan

Vi Rs 499 prepaid plan gives 1.5GB daily data for 70 days validity along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the telco also offers binge all-night along with weekend rollover data benefits and access to Vi movies and TV.

Another prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 449 that comes with 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. You can also binge all night and enjoy the weekend rollover data benefit.