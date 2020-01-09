comscore Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Plans under Rs 400 compared
These are the prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio to offer up to 1.5GB daily data.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 5:16 PM IST
Telecom operators recently hiked prepaid plan prices by up to 42 percent. And while operators like Reliance Jio are charging for calls made to other operators, Airtel and Vodafone are offer truly unlimited calling. There are various plans to choose from – the ones with fixed data to something that offers set amount of data, daily. Today, we are looking at how Airtel recharge plans compete with the offering of Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Airtel plans under Rs 400 with up to 1.5GB daily data

The most basic Airtel recharge plan is available for Rs 219 which offers 28 days validity and 1GB daily data. Next, you have Rs 249 and Rs 279 plans offering 1.5GB daily data and 28 days validity. Lastly, you have Rs 399 prepaid plan that offers 56 days validity and 1.5GB daily data. All these plans come with unlimited local and national calling, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream service access. 100 local and national SMS daily are also included as a part of the tariff.

Vodafone plans under Rs 400 with up to 1.5GB daily data

Vodafone has the most basic plan for Rs 199 which offers 1GB daily data and 21 days validity. Then there is Rs 219 plan with 1GB daily data, and Rs 249 plan with 1.5GB daily data, both offering 28 days validity. These plans offer unlimited local and national calling, along with complimentary subscription to content from Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Reliance Jio plans under Rs 400 with up to 1.5GB daily data

Jio, on the other hand has 3 plans under Rs 400 that offer 1.5GB daily data. The most basic plan is available for Rs 149 which offers 1GB daily data and 24 days validity. The plans also comes with 100 local and national SMS daily, and 300 minutes of calling to other operators.

Next is Rs 199 plan with 28 days and Rs 399 plan with 56 days validity. Both plans offer unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 1.5GB daily data, along with free 100 SMS daily. While the Rs 199 plan offers 1,000 off net calling minutes, the Rs 399 plan offers 2,000 off-net calling minutes.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 5:16 PM IST

