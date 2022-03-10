comscore Best prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Airtel, BSNL, VI, and Reliance Jio
Airtel vs VI vs BSNL vs Reliance Jio: Here are the top prepaid plan under Rs 200

The three major private telecom companies of the country, Jio, Airtel (Airtel), and Vodafone Idea or Vi keep on battling to offer more beneficial plans under the budget segment. We have compiled a list of prepaid plans that come under Rs 200.

jio aritel vi prepaid plans

All telecom companies offer prepaid recharge options of many price ranges to their customers to stay in the competition. Most Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) come under Rs 200 with a 1GB to 2GB daily data limit. The country’s three major private telecom companies, Jio, Airtel (Airtel), and Vodafone Idea or Vi, keep on battling to offer more beneficial plans under the budget segment. Also Read - BSNL launches its cheapest fiber broadband plan in India: Check details

We have compiled a list of prepaid plans that come under Rs 200:

prepaid plan, best prepaid plan, best prepaid plans, airtel prepaid plan, reliance jio prepaid plan, vi prepaid plan Also Read - Looking for 28 days validity prepaid plan? Here are the best options

Vodafone Idea

In Vodafone-Idea’s plan less than Rs 200, you get the lowest plan of Rs 149. In the plan of Rs 149, you get unlimited voice calls along with daily 1GB of data. You do not get any SMS benefit in this plan. The validity of this plan is 21 days. The company also has a prepaid plan of Rs 155, which offers 1GB of data, 300SMS, and unlimited calls for 24 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best budget friendly prepaid plans under Rs 499

Apart from this, the company also offers a plan of Rs 179 like Airtel, in which you are given 2GB of data every day, unlimited calls, and 300SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Vi Movies and TV subscriptions for OTT services are available in this plan. Under another option, you are also given another option of Rs 199.

Airtel

Airtel Rs 179 recharge plan comes with 2GB daily data and unlimited calls. After daily data is exhausted, you will be charged Rs 50P per MB. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. The telco gives 300 SMS with the plan. Additionally, you will get a 30-day free trial of the Mobile Edition of Amazon Prim. You can also avail yourself of Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music free, including live concerts and podcasts.

In Airtel’s Rs 155 prepaid plan, the company gives 1GB of data every day for 28 days. There is unlimited calling, Amazon Mobile Edition free trial subscription, and several other benefits.

In Airtel’s Rs 155 prepaid plan, you will get a total of 1GB of data for 24 days, unlimited voice calling on any network, and a 300 SMS facility. Also, in this plan, you will get 30 days free trial of the mobile version of Amazon Prime Video and free access to Hello Tunes and Wink Music.

Image: Pixabay

Reliance Jio

Jio’s Rs 119 plan offers 1.5GB internet every day, unlimited calling on any network, and a total of 300 SMS. In this plan, you also get a subscription to all Jio apps. The validity of this plan is 14 days.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan provides the benefits of 1GB per day of data for 20 days, unlimited voice calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day. In this Rs 149 plan, you are also given free access to all Jio apps.

Jio’s Rs 179 plan offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling on any network, and a free subscription to all Jio apps. The validity of this plan is 24 days.

BSNL

BSNL offers several prepaid plans under Rs 200. The first plan costs Rs 99 and comes with a validity of 22 days. No data or SMS benefits are available with this plan. However, users get an unlimited voice calling facility for only 22 days.

The next plan that telco offers is Rs 118. This plan offers a validity of 26 days and provides unlimited voice calling, 0.5 GB daily data, and free ringtone service. There is no SMS benefit included with this plan.

 

  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 4:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 10, 2022 5:06 PM IST

Related Stories

BSNL launches Rs 329 fiber broadband plan in India: Check out benefits, calling facility, daily data

Telecom

BSNL launches Rs 329 fiber broadband plan in India: Check out benefits, calling facility, daily data
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499
BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Best Sellers