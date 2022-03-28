comscore Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription
Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Image: Netflix

Telecom companies keep on bringing several postpaid plans to woo customers. These plans are bundled with subscriptions to OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and more. We have compiled a list of top postpaid plans offering Netflix subscriptions. Let’s have a look at the best postpaid plans. Also Read - First-ever Metaverse Fashion Week brings big brands on virtual runway

Reliance Jio

In Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan, you get 75 GB of data every month. If you want every day, you can use 2.5 GB of data. After the 75 GB of data is exhausted, Rs 10 per GB will be charged. It also offers a data rollover facility of up to 200 GB. Along with this, unlimited calling and 100 SMS are given daily. Talking about other features, you also have access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

Jio’s Rs 599 postpaid connection provides a subscription to many OTT platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and JioTV for a year. The validity of this plan is 1 month. Additionally, you get 100 GB data, 200 GB data rollover, and an additional SIM card with the family plan. The telco also offers 100 SMS per day.

Airtel

Airtel recently introduced some postpaid recharge plans with free subscriptions to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus Hotstar. The telco has recently released two postpaid family plans.

Airtel has a plan of Rs 1199 monthly with Netflix’s essential plan subscription. It also includes a subscription to Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xtreme. Airtel gives 150 GB data rollover, 100 SMS daily, and unlimited calls with the plan.

Airtel’s next plan is Rs 1,599, which comes with a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, and Airtel Xtreme. Apart from OTT, you also get facilities like 500 GB of data and unlimited calling.

Image: Netflix

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea Rs 1099 postpaid plan provides unlimited internet, 100 SMS per month, and a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and Vi Movies & TV for one year. In this plan, you will also get access to domestic and international airport lounges four times a year at no extra cost.

Vi’s Rs 1699 plan offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, unlimited data, 100 SMS per day, and Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Hotstar subscription will also be available.

