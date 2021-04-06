comscore Airtel vs Vi vs Jio: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more
Here is a list of the best-prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) and Reliance Jio that come with at least 3GB of daily data along with other benefits.

With Covid-19 cases once again surging and curfews being implemented in various states, a lot of us are once again reluctantly returning to our homes with offices again implementing remote work policies. The last time this happened, we saw broadband speeds take a huge hit and fall drastically. At such times, a lot of us would simply turn on our mobile hotspot and continue to work, but that along with our phone’s daily data needs would eat up a lot of our daily data limits. Hence in such times, it is recommended to get a data pack with more data than you already use. India’s current average data plan currently comprises of the 1.5GB daily data plan, which is why we feel that 3GB of daily data is enough to hold you through the day. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge announced by Jio, Qualcomm: How to register

Below is a list of the best-prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) and Reliance Jio that come with at least 3GB of daily data along with other benefits. Also Read - Deactivate JioTune: How to deactivate caller tune from your Jio number

Airtel vs Vi vs Jio: Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 558 prepaid plan, the company offers customers 3GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Also Read - WhatsApp scam: This 'free Jio Rs 555 plan' message is fake, don't fall for it

Additional benefits included with the plan include a 30-day free trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, access ti its own Xstream Premium service, free hello tunes, three months access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses for 1 year from Shaw Academy and a Rs 100 cashback on purchase of a FASTag.

Airtel vs Vi vs Jio: Vi Rs 801 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 801 plan, Vi provides its customers with access to 3GB of high-speed daily data with a validity of 84 days. The plan also includes 48GB of additional data, unlimited calling and 100 daily SMSes.

Apart from the usual benefits, the company also offers customers unlimited internet access during the night between 12 midnight to 6 AM. The plan also includes weekend data rollover benefit, access to Vi Movies & TV. The company is also providing customers with 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

This is the most value for money prepaid plan among all of the offerings listed here.

Airtel vs Vi vs Jio: Reliance Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio‘s Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Under the plan, the company offers its customers 3GB of daily high-speed data, along with unlimited calling benefit and 100 daily SMSes. Apart from these, the company also offers customers access to its own suite of online apps including JioTV, JioMoney and more.

This is the most expensive plan amongst the bunch and offers the least benefits, it is recommended that you either go in for Airtel‘s Rs 558 plan, or Vi’s Rs 801 prepaid plan.

  Published Date: April 6, 2021 5:38 PM IST

