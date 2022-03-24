Bharti Airtel has slashed the price of its DTH service provider box, the Airtel Xstream Box, by Rs 499. The setup was earlier listed at a price of Rs 2,000 on Airtel’s website in India. It was launched in India back in September 2019 at a price of Rs 3,999. Also Read - Airtel hosts India’s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

According to a report by Dream DTH, this pricing is applicable only for the new Airtel Digital TV connections along with the Xstream Box option that have either been purchased via Airtel's website or offline via authorised dealers. The offer is also said to be available for a limited time period.

In addition to reducing the price of the Airtel Xstream Box, the telecom service provider is also offering a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and a three-months Amazon Prime Video subscription for free to new subscribers. In addition to these, the company is also offering subscriptions for other OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, and Hungama to the new Airtel Xstream Box subscribers for free.

Airtel Xstream Box specs and features

For the unversed, the Airtel Xstream Box is a DTH Set Top Box (STB) that comes integrated with a Chromecast for streaming OTT services such as SonyLIV, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar among others. It runs the Android 9 Pie-based Android TV OS and it gives users access to over 5,000 apps and games via the Google Play Store. The STB requires a WiFi connection or a mobile hotspot to connect to the Internet and stream videos.

In addition to offering support for OTT services, the Airtel Xstream Box also offers usual DTH services. Airtel says that users notably need to keep their Airtel DTH account recharged with the minimum monthly amount of Rs 153 to get access to the content for various OTT platform and DTH services.

Notably, the development comes shortly after the Indian telecom giant launched the Airtel Xstream Premium app. It aggregates content from 15 Indian and global video OTT services in one app giving customers access to a catalogue of over 10,500 movies and shows in addition to offers LIVE channels from platforms such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, and Shorts TV. Content from these services and more is available at a price of Rs 149 per month.