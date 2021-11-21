Airtel Xstream fiber broadband plans: data benefits, OTT platforms, price, calling benefits, more

Airtel rebranded its broadband services in India as Airtel Xstream Fiber last year, along with new broadband plans to compete with brands like Reliance Jio Fiber, Tata Sky Broadband, ACT Fibernet. Airtel currently has the widest broadband network coverage in the country, with plans starting at Rs 499 and going up to Rs 3,999. Also Read - Airtel Xstream: How to get new connection, plan prices, data benefits, and other details

There is also a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box on Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1Gbps broadband plan for Rs 3,999, which provides access to 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library, which includes seven OTT apps and five studios. It also offers membership for video streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. Also Read - Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

The Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan provides access to unlimited data but only to hose users who are using landline phones with their connection. The plan includes a subscription to OTT platforms including Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5. Additionally, you have access to over 1000 movies, shows, and series. The service will be available with Airtel broadband plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 3,999. Also Read - JioFiber streams Netflix the best, beating Airtel and other broadband operators

Rs 499 plan

The plan comes bundled with unlimited data with speeds of up to 40Mbps per month. You get access to unlimited calling benefits and complimentary access to the Airtel Xstream application. In addition, you get a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Rs 799 plan

The 799 plan offers unlimited data with speeds of up to 100Mbps per month with unlimited voice calling. It also provides access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy.

Rs 999 plan

The plan comes with up to 200Mbps of internet speeds and offers unlimited data and voice calls. It also includes complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. Additionally, you also get a free Airtel Xstream Box, which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 Premium.

Rs 1,499 plan

Rs 1,499 plan comes with unlimited data with speeds of up to 300Mbps with unlimited voice calling benefits. It offers access to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime.

Rs 3,999 plan

The VIP plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 3,999 per month. The plan is bundled with unlimited calling benefits, a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime. The telco also provides a free Xstream streaming box.

How to Buy New Airtel Xstream Connection

Step 1: Visit the Airtel Broadband webpage

Step 2: Select the best internet plan

Step 3: Fill the form and submit it

Step 4: You will get a new broadband connection installed at your preferred address.

Step 5: Within 48 hours new plan will be activated