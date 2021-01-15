Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

Airtel has announced the launch of “hyper-fast Wi-Fi experience” for consumers in India on Friday. The internet service provider has announced that Airtel Xstream Fiber customers will now be able to enjoy 1 Gbps data speeds over Wi-Fi and no longer have to be constrained by a dedicated LAN cable. Currently, Airtel offers broadband service in over 150 Indian cities. Also Read - Amazon Prime mobile-only plan for Airtel users launched in India to take on Netflix

The company has announced that the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now comes with a complimentary 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router to go with unlimited data quota and massive bundled content. It claims that with the Rs 3,999 plan customers will get 4×4 Wi-Fi router that will deliver "seamless 1 Gbps Wi-Fi coverage across homes and small offices".

Commenting on the announcement, Says Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel said, "Reliable high speed connectivity is a lifeline in today's digital first world and Airtel is proud to be at the forefront of India's broadband revolution. A key ask from our customers was liberation from the LAN cable to enjoy the 1Gbps experience and we are delighted to make that happen."

The operator said that the “highly advanced 4×4 Wi-Fi router, will enable seamless 1 Gbps Wi-Fi coverage across Homes and Small Offices.” “This will unlock a great experience for online gaming and animation and for work or study from home with large number of concurrently connected devices. Small Offices will be able to deploy multiple high speed connections for applications such as stock trading and online collaboration that requires reliable high speed connectivity with zero downtime,” the company further added.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1 Gbps broadband plan at Rs 3,999 also comes with a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library including over 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. It also offers subscription to premier video streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel Xstream Box.