Airtel Xstream Fiber now offers unlimited add-on data

Airtel Xstream Fiber users can now get unlimited data by paying Rs 299 extra

Users of Airtel Xstream Fiber get 100Mbps speed and limited data. But by paying Rs 200 extra, they can avail unlimited data benefits.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Telecom and broadband provider, Airtel, recently revised its broadband plans across sectors. The service, Airtel V-Fiber, now has a new identity in the form of Airtel Xstream Fiber. Even the Airtel TV app has been renamed as Airtel Xstream. The plans offer limited data and 100Mbps speed. And now, the company is allowing users to get unlimited data by paying Rs 299 extra. Here is all you need to know.

Airtel Xstream Fiber add-on data

The most basic plan is available for Rs 799 a month and comes with up to 100Mbps speed. It has an FUP of 150GB. If your usage is over 150GB, you can pay an additional Rs 299 over the existing bill and get unlimited data. There is still a small catch. As Telecom Talk notes, the overall FUP after unlimited data is 3.3TB.

There are three more plans that Airtel offers to its Xstream Fiber broadband users. You have the second plan for Rs 999 a month, which offers up to 200Mbps speed and 300GB data. The third plan is available for Rs 1,499 and it offers up to 300Mbps speed. The plan comes with 500GB data. For both these plans, you can pay Rs 299 extra and get unlimited data (up to 3.3TB).

The most expensive plan is available for Rs 3.999. It offers up to 1Gbps speed, and unlimited data. Although this has unlimited data, the FUP capping is on 3.3TB.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plan benefits

With the basic plan, Airtel is offering access to Airtel Xstream app to stream live TVs, movies and other content. With Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans, you get access to ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video (one year) and Netflix (3 months). The plans also offer a landline connection with unlimited local and national calling facility.

