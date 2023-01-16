Airtel s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list

Airel today announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to five cities in Uttar Pradesh. The company today announced that it is bringing its 5G services to Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj. With today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G network is now available in a total of seven cities in UP, which also includes Lucknow and Varanasi. Also Read - How to block a contact on WhatsApp

As far as specifics are concerned, in Agra, Airtel's 5G network is available at Kamala Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Avas Vikash Colony, Bodla, Dayal Bagh, Defence Colony, Rajpur road, Gwalior Road, Idgah Colony, Loha Mandi, Moti Bagh, Pushpanjali Vihar, Sanjay Place, Shahaganj, and Taj Ganj areas.

Similarly, in Meerut, the service is available at Bagpat Road, Gandhi Ashram, Ganga Nagar, Indrapuram, Jagrati Vihar, Madhavpuram, Modipuram, Pallavpuram, Ghantagarh, Shastri Nagar, Tejagarhi Chowk, and Begumbagh areas.

Coming to Gorakhpur, the Airtel 5G Plus network is available at Ajay Nagar, Rasoolpur, Nanda Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Hazaripur, Azad Nagar, Maitripuram, Shahpur, Padri Bazar, and Haraiya areas, whereas in Kanpur, the service is available at Rawatpur, Jajmau, Barra, Avas Vikas III, Kalyanpur, Krishna Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Naubasta, Tilak Nagar, and Panki areas.

Finally, in Prayagraj, Airtel’s True 5G network is available at Colonelganj, Kamlanagar, Naini, Johnstonganj, Beniganj, Prayagraj railway station, Bamrauli, Jhalwa, Salori, Jhusi, and Phaphamu areas.

It is worth noting that, at the moment, Airtel’s 5G network is available at no additional cost in India at the moment for 4G subscribers. Airtel will introduce 5G tariff plans when the service is available is available more widely.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

As far as availability is concerned, with today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus is now available in over 40 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where Airtel’s True 5G network is available:

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Gorakhpur

— Rourkela

— Hissar

— Rohtak.