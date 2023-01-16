comscore Airtel’s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtels 5g Plus Network Arrives In Five New Cities In Uttar Pradesh Check Availability
News

Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in five new cities in Uttar Pradesh: Check availability

Telecom

Airtel has announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to five more cities in Uttar Pradesh. Check a detailed list of availability here.

Highlights

  • Airtel has launched its 5G Plus network in five new cities in UP.
  • The list includes Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj.
  • Airtel’s 5G network is now available in 7 cities in UP.
Airtel 5G PLus

Image: Airtel

Airel today announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to five cities in Uttar Pradesh. The company today announced that it is bringing its 5G services to Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj. With today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G network is now available in a total of seven cities in UP, which also includes Lucknow and Varanasi. Also Read - How to block a contact on WhatsApp

As far as specifics are concerned, in Agra, Airtel’s 5G network is available at Kamala Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Avas Vikash Colony, Bodla, Dayal Bagh, Defence Colony, Rajpur road, Gwalior Road, Idgah Colony, Loha Mandi, Moti Bagh, Pushpanjali Vihar, Sanjay Place, Shahaganj, and Taj Ganj areas. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch date confirmed by the brand, check all details here

Similarly, in Meerut, the service is available at Bagpat Road, Gandhi Ashram, Ganga Nagar, Indrapuram, Jagrati Vihar, Madhavpuram, Modipuram, Pallavpuram, Ghantagarh, Shastri Nagar, Tejagarhi Chowk, and Begumbagh areas. Also Read - OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

Coming to Gorakhpur, the Airtel 5G Plus network is available at Ajay Nagar, Rasoolpur, Nanda Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Hazaripur, Azad Nagar, Maitripuram, Shahpur, Padri Bazar, and Haraiya areas, whereas in Kanpur, the service is available at Rawatpur, Jajmau, Barra, Avas Vikas III, Kalyanpur, Krishna Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Naubasta, Tilak Nagar, and Panki areas.

Finally, in Prayagraj, Airtel’s True 5G network is available at Colonelganj, Kamlanagar, Naini, Johnstonganj, Beniganj, Prayagraj railway station, Bamrauli, Jhalwa, Salori, Jhusi, and Phaphamu areas.

It is worth noting that, at the moment, Airtel’s 5G network is available at no additional cost in India at the moment for 4G subscribers. Airtel will introduce 5G tariff plans when the service is available is available more widely.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

As far as availability is concerned, with today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus is now available in over 40 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where Airtel’s True 5G network is available:

— Pune
— Vizag
— Lucknow
— Srinagar
— Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Pune
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Meerut
— Gandhinagar
— Delhi
— Jammu
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Imphal
— Bengaluru
— Indore
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Ahmedabad
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Kanpur
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Prayagraj
— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility
— Ranchi
— Jamshedpur
— Bhagalpur
— Bodh Gaya
— Agra
— Muzaffarpur
— Kochi
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Gorakhpur
— Rourkela
— Hissar
— Rohtak.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 2:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch next month in India
Mobiles
iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch next month in India
OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

News

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

Apps

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

The Last of Us Part I now up for pre-orders in India

Gaming

The Last of Us Part I now up for pre-orders in India

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Gaming

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt droplet style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?