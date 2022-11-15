Bharti Airtel today announced that it is expanding the support for its 5G Plus network to Gurugram. The company said that starting today, its 5G network will be available in select areas in the city, which includes DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city center, and Gurugram National Highway among others. Also Read - Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network: Check details

The telecom giant also said that it will make its 5G Plus network available in more parts of the city soon.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram…We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Delhi – NCR said on the occasion.

Airtel expands its 5G Plus network to more areas

It is worth noting that the development comes just days after Airtel made its 5G Plus network available in select areas in Panipat and at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

In Panipat, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Tehsil Camp, Barsat Road, IOCL, Devi Mandir, Bhawna Chowk, and few other locations. The company has confirmed that it will soon expand the availability of its 5G network to more areas in the city soon.

Similarly, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Airtel’s 5G network is available at the newly introduced Terminal 2. At the time of launch, the telecom company had said that its 5G Plus network will be available at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, and baggage claim belt areas of the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

About Airtel’s 5G network

For the unversed, Airtel formally launched its 5G Plus network at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 last month. At the time of the launch, the service was available in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Also, Airtel is offering its 5G network at 4G tariffs at the moment. The company said that it will introduce 5G tariff plans when the service becomes available more widely.