comscore Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtels 5g Plus Network Arrives In Gurugram Check Areas Where It Will Be Available
News

Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check areas where it will be available

Telecom

Airtel today said that its 5G Plus network will be available in select areas in Gurugram starting today. It will expand the availability to more areas in the city soon.

Highlights

  • Airtel has announced that its 5G Plus network will now be available in Gurugram.
  • Prior to this, Airtel expanded its 5G Plus network to Panipat.
  • Airtel launched its 5G Plus network at IMC 2022 last month.
Airtel 5G network

Bharti Airtel today announced that it is expanding the support for its 5G Plus network to Gurugram. The company said that starting today, its 5G network will be available in select areas in the city, which includes DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city center, and Gurugram National Highway among others. Also Read - Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network: Check details

The telecom giant also said that it will make its 5G Plus network available in more parts of the city soon. Also Read - MediaTek’s T800 chipset launched, will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices: All you need to know

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram…We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Delhi – NCR said on the occasion. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Where it will be available in the city

Airtel expands its 5G Plus network to more areas

It is worth noting that the development comes just days after Airtel made its 5G Plus network available in select areas in Panipat and at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

In Panipat, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Tehsil Camp, Barsat Road, IOCL, Devi Mandir, Bhawna Chowk, and few other locations. The company has confirmed that it will soon expand the availability of its 5G network to more areas in the city soon.

Similarly, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Airtel’s 5G network is available at the newly introduced Terminal 2. At the time of launch, the telecom company had said that its 5G Plus network will be available at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, and baggage claim belt areas of the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

About Airtel’s 5G network

For the unversed, Airtel formally launched its 5G Plus network at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 last month. At the time of the launch, the service was available in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Also, Airtel is offering its 5G network at 4G tariffs at the moment. The company said that it will introduce 5G tariff plans when the service becomes available more widely.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 3:55 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Now you can message yourself on WhatsApp
Apps
Now you can message yourself on WhatsApp
How to use Apple Watch to control your iPhone

How To

How to use Apple Watch to control your iPhone

Samsung Galaxy M04 support page goes live on India website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M04 support page goes live on India website

Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network

Telecom

Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network

OnePlus 9RT receives stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

News

OnePlus 9RT receives stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Play adds support for UPI Autopay on subscription-based purchases

Now you can message yourself on WhatsApp

Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network

OnePlus 9RT receives stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch Details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones