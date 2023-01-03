Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Indore: Check details

Airtel ended the year 2022 by bringing its 5G Plus network to Jammu and Srinagar. Now, just days later, the telecom giant has announced that it is bringing its 5G network to Madhya Pradesh starting with Indore. With this, Airtel’s 4G subscribers will be able to access the company’s 5G network on the company’s high-speed 5G network in Indore. Also Read - 5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

As far as availability is concerned, Airtel said that it’s 5G Plus network is available at select locations in the city at the moment. These locations include Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, and Phoenix Citadel mall. The telecom giant said that it will make its 5G Plus network available in more parts of the city in due course of time. Also Read - Jio starts rolling out its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh: Check availability here

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Indore. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds,” Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said on the occasion. Also Read - 5G Scam alert: Vi users beware of the ‘Upgrade to 5G’ message on your phone

For the unversed, Airtel started rolling out its 5G network in India in October last year shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service in India at the India Mobile Congress last year. Airtel’s 5G network is available at no additional cost to the company’s 4G subscribers. The company has said that it will wait until 5G connectivity is more widely available to introduce its 5G tariff plans in the country.

In addition to this, Airtel has also said that its 4G subscribers don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards to access the company’s 5G services in the areas where it is available. Instead, Airtel users can use their 4G SIM cards for accessing its 5G network.

Airtel 5G Plus availability

With today announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Pune, Vizag, Lucknow, Srinagar, Shimla, Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Jammu, Mumbai, Chennai, Imphal, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Pune.

In addition to these cities, Airtel’s 5G network is also available at a number of airports across the country including in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.