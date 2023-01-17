comscore Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Rajasthan: Check availability
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtels 5g Plus Network Arrives In Three Cities In Rajasthan Check Availability Here
News

Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in three cities in Rajasthan: Check availability here

Telecom

Airtel has launched its 5G network in Rajasthan starting with three cities. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Highlights

  • Airtel has launched its 5G Plus service in Rajasthan.
  • At the moment, the service is available in three cities in the state.
  • Airtel’s 5G services will also be available at Jaipur Literature Festival venue.
Airtel in Rajasthan

Airtel has been expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network to more and more cities across the country. Earlier this week, the telecom giant introduced its 5G network in five cities in Uttar Pradesh, which includes Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj. Today, the company announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Rajasthan with three cities starting with Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. Also Read - Google working on Apple’s AirTag like tracker: Report

In Jaipur, Airtel’s 5G Plus network will be available at C-Scheme, Civil Lines, Bani Park, Vaishali Nagar, Mansarover, Jawahar Nagar, Old city (Walled City), Jothwara, Murlipura, Nirman Nagar and Pratap Nagar areas. On the other hand, in Udaipur, the service will be available at Old City area, Fatehsagar Lake, Hiran Magri, Goverdhan Vilas, Madri Ind. Area, Sukher, Badgaon, Bedla and Transport Nagar areas. Similarly, in Kota, Airtel’s 5G service will be available at Chawani area, Gumanpura, Nayapura, Talwandi, Mahaveer Nagar, Dadabadi and Vigyan Nagar areas. Also Read - Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch

In addition to these cities, Airtel also announced that its 5G Plus service will be available at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue. Also Read - Half of the world’s iPhones could be made in India by 2027: Report

“The fact that we have powered the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival makes this launch special. The 5-day festival will witness participation of the who’s who of the literary world along with thousands of attendees and we are geared up to give them a seamless connectivity allowing them to access superfast high-definition video streaming, instant uploading of photos and videos and more,” Marut Dilawari CEO, Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan said on the occasion.

The company also reiterated the fact that its 5G services will be available at no additional cost to its 4G subscribers until the service is available more widely.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

Coming to availability, Airtel’s 5G Plus is now available in over 40 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where the is available:

— Jaipur
— Udaipur
— Pune
— Vizag
— Lucknow
— Srinagar
— Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Pune
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Meerut
— Gandhinagar
— Delhi
— Jammu
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Imphal
— Bengaluru
— Indore
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Ahmedabad
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Kanpur
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Prayagraj
— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility
— Ranchi
— Jamshedpur
— Bhagalpur
— Bodh Gaya
— Agra
— Muzaffarpur
— Kochi
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Gorakhpur
— Rourkela
— Hissar
— Rohtak
— Kota.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 2:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch
News
Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch
India to produce half of the world s iPhones by 2027

Mobiles

India to produce half of the world s iPhones by 2027

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

News

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh: Check details

News

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh: Check details

OnePlus 11R production reportedly begins in India, may launch in April or May

News

OnePlus 11R production reportedly begins in India, may launch in April or May

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Rajasthan: Check availability

Google working on Apple s AirTag like tracker: What we know so far

Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch

India to produce half of the world s iPhones by 2027

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?