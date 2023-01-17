Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Rajasthan: Check availability

Airtel has been expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network to more and more cities across the country. Earlier this week, the telecom giant introduced its 5G network in five cities in Uttar Pradesh, which includes Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj. Today, the company announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Rajasthan with three cities starting with Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. Also Read - Google working on Apple’s AirTag like tracker: Report

In Jaipur, Airtel's 5G Plus network will be available at C-Scheme, Civil Lines, Bani Park, Vaishali Nagar, Mansarover, Jawahar Nagar, Old city (Walled City), Jothwara, Murlipura, Nirman Nagar and Pratap Nagar areas. On the other hand, in Udaipur, the service will be available at Old City area, Fatehsagar Lake, Hiran Magri, Goverdhan Vilas, Madri Ind. Area, Sukher, Badgaon, Bedla and Transport Nagar areas. Similarly, in Kota, Airtel's 5G service will be available at Chawani area, Gumanpura, Nayapura, Talwandi, Mahaveer Nagar, Dadabadi and Vigyan Nagar areas.

In addition to these cities, Airtel also announced that its 5G Plus service will be available at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue.

“The fact that we have powered the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival makes this launch special. The 5-day festival will witness participation of the who’s who of the literary world along with thousands of attendees and we are geared up to give them a seamless connectivity allowing them to access superfast high-definition video streaming, instant uploading of photos and videos and more,” Marut Dilawari CEO, Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan said on the occasion.

The company also reiterated the fact that its 5G services will be available at no additional cost to its 4G subscribers until the service is available more widely.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

Coming to availability, Airtel’s 5G Plus is now available in over 40 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where the is available:

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Gorakhpur

— Rourkela

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota.