comscore This is the latest city to get Airtel's 5G Plus network
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtels 5g Plus Network Arrives On Pune Airport Check Details
News

Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives on Pune airport: Check details

Telecom

Airtel has been steadily expanding the reach of its 5G Plus network. Today the company announced that its 5G Plus network will be available at the Pune airport.

Highlights

  • Airtel launched its 5G Plus network at IMC 2022 last month.
  • Airtel has announced that its 5G Plus network will now be available at Pune airport.
  • Prior to this, Airtel expanded its 5G Plus network to Gurugram.
airtel5gplus

Airtel has been steadily expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network in India. Earlier this month, the telecom giant made the service available in parts of Gurugram and Panipat among others. And today, the company announced that its 5G network will be available at the Pune’s Lohegaon Airport. Also Read - Airtel Rs 499 recharge plan offers Disney+ Hotstar OTT subscription: Check full list of tariffs

Airtel says that with this, Pune’s Lohegaon Airport has become the first airport in the state to enjoy the company’s 5G services. This means that passengers with a 5G smartphone will be able to access 5G speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts and parking area of Pune’s Lohegaon Airport. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check areas where it will be available

Furthermore, the company said that all customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. Airtel subscribers don’t need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Also Read - Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network: Check details

“I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Pune International Airport, becomes the first airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services…I thank the authorities for all the support extended to make this project live,” George Mathen, CEO, Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

It is worth noting that the news of the deployment of Airtel’s 5G services at the Pune airport comes just days after the company announced that it will be bringing a similar service to the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

About Airtel’s 5G Plus network

As far as Airtel’s 5G network is concerned, the company formally launched the service during the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 that took place last month. At the time, the service was made available in eight Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Since then, Airtel has been expanding the availability of the service to more cities in a phased manner. First the service was introduced at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport T2, post which the telecom giant made its 5G services available in parts of Panipat and Gurugram.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:31 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Netflix lets you cut access to devices remotely: How to use it
How To
Netflix lets you cut access to devices remotely: How to use it
Mi Air Purifier 3 will now be available for purchase via Blinkit

News

Mi Air Purifier 3 will now be available for purchase via Blinkit

How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your WhatsApp

How To

How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your WhatsApp

Realme 10 Pro 5G series goes official: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro 5G series goes official: Check price, specs

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

automobile

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives on Pune airport

Mi Air Purifier 3 will now be available for purchase via Blinkit

Most used password in India in 2022

Most used password in India in 2022

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details
iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details