Airtel has been steadily expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network in India. Earlier this month, the telecom giant made the service available in parts of Gurugram and Panipat among others. And today, the company announced that its 5G network will be available at the Pune's Lohegaon Airport.

Airtel says that with this, Pune's Lohegaon Airport has become the first airport in the state to enjoy the company's 5G services. This means that passengers with a 5G smartphone will be able to access 5G speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts and parking area of Pune's Lohegaon Airport.

Furthermore, the company said that all customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. Airtel subscribers don't need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

“I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Pune International Airport, becomes the first airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services…I thank the authorities for all the support extended to make this project live,” George Mathen, CEO, Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

It is worth noting that the news of the deployment of Airtel’s 5G services at the Pune airport comes just days after the company announced that it will be bringing a similar service to the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

About Airtel’s 5G Plus network

As far as Airtel’s 5G network is concerned, the company formally launched the service during the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 that took place last month. At the time, the service was made available in eight Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Since then, Airtel has been expanding the availability of the service to more cities in a phased manner. First the service was introduced at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport T2, post which the telecom giant made its 5G services available in parts of Panipat and Gurugram.