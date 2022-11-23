comscore Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives at Nagpur Airport: Check details
Airtel's 5G Plus service arrives at Nagpur Airport: Check details

Airtel formally launched its 5G services, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, in India last month. At the time, the company had introduced its 5G services in a total of eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Varanasi and Nagpur. Now, the company has revealed that the Airtel 5G Plus is now available at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in 12 cities in India: Check details

This makes the Pune International Airport, the second airport in the state after Pune’s Lohegoan Airport to get support for Airtel’s 5G network. Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport joins Pune’s Lohegoan Airport, Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport to get access to the Airtel 5G Plus. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: Everything you need to know

Airtel in a blog post said passengers can enjoy 5G speeds on their smartphones at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, and parking area at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives on Pune airport: Check details

“I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live,” George Mathen, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

Airtel 5G Plus in Nagpur

It is worth noting that in Nagpur, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is current at Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and few other locations. The telecom giant said that it is planning to expand the availability of its 5G Plus network to more areas within the city ‘in due course of time’.

How to access Airtel 5G Plus on your smartphone

It is worth noting that Airtel subscribers don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards to access 5G network on their smartphones. Airtel 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled. Also, at the moment, Airtel is offering 5G services at 4G tariffs in India. The company has said that it will introduce 5G tariffs once the service is more widespread.

For the unversed, Airtel is planning to expand its 5G Plus network to all major metropolitan cities by the end of 2022 and it is planning pan-India coverage by March 2024.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 1:24 PM IST
