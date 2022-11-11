Airtel s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Check details

Airtel has announced that it has launched its 5G Plus service in Panipat in Haryana. The company said that at the time of launch, Airtel’s 5G Plus network will be available in select areas in the city, which includes Tehsil Camp, Barsat Road, IOCL, Devi Mandir, Bhawna Chowk, and few other locations. The company said that it will expand the availability of its 5G Plus network to other parts of the city in ‘due course of time’. Also Read - Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data

With this update, the Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in a total of nine cities across the country. At the time of launch last month, Airtel's 5G Plus network was available in eight cities, which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Panipat…We are in the process of lightening the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Tarun Virmani, COO, Bharti Airtel, Haryana said on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that the update comes almost a week after Airtel launched its 5G Plus services at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. At the time the company had said that the deployment makes it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas.

It is worth mentioning that Airtel users don’t need to change their SIM cards to access Airtel’s True 5G network as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Also, the company, as of now, is offering its 5G network at 4G prices. It will introduce 5G plans once 5G connectivity is more widespread.

Jio expands its 5G service

Interestingly, Airtel’s announcement comes around the same time when Jio announced that it was expanding its 5G service to two more cities, which includes Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Jio users in these cities can get the invite for joining the company’s 5G network by subscribing to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ within the MyJio app.