comscore Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtels 5g Plus Service Arrives In Panipat Where It Will Be Available In The City
News

Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Where it will be available in the city

Telecom

Airtel said that its 5G Plus service is now available in select areas in Panipat. The company said that it will expand the service to more areas in the city soon.

Highlights

  • Airtel launched its 5G Plus service in India in October this year.
  • At the time of launch, Airtel 5G Plus was available in 8 Indian cities.
  • Now, Airtel 5G Plus has arrived in Panipat.
Airtel-5G-Plus

Airtel has announced that it has launched its 5G Plus service in Panipat in Haryana. The company said that at the time of launch, Airtel’s 5G Plus network will be available in select areas in the city, which includes Tehsil Camp, Barsat Road, IOCL, Devi Mandir, Bhawna Chowk, and few other locations. The company said that it will expand the availability of its 5G Plus network to other parts of the city in ‘due course of time’. Also Read - Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data

With this update, the Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in a total of nine cities across the country. At the time of launch last month, Airtel’s 5G Plus network was available in eight cities, which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Also Read - Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan launched with data and calling benefits for a full month

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Panipat…We are in the process of lightening the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Tarun Virmani, COO, Bharti Airtel, Haryana said on the occasion. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus at Bengaluru airport launched today, after Delhi airport

It is worth mentioning that the update comes almost a week after Airtel launched its 5G Plus services at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. At the time the company had said that the deployment makes it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas.

It is worth mentioning that Airtel users don’t need to change their SIM cards to access Airtel’s True 5G network as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Also, the company, as of now, is offering its 5G network at 4G prices. It will introduce 5G plans once 5G connectivity is more widespread.

Jio expands its 5G service

Interestingly, Airtel’s announcement comes around the same time when Jio announced that it was expanding its 5G service to two more cities, which includes Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Jio users in these cities can get the invite for joining the company’s 5G network by subscribing to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ within the MyJio app.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2022 1:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme 10 5G launches with Dimensity 700 SoC
Mobiles
Realme 10 5G launches with Dimensity 700 SoC
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

Features

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

Google introduces new features to help you watch 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Apps

Google introduces new features to help you watch 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How to buy Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console in India today

Gaming

How to buy Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console in India today

Twitter's global market share grows by 55 percent as Elon Musk takes over: Check details

News

Twitter's global market share grows by 55 percent as Elon Musk takes over: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Check details

Google introduces new features to help you watch 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How to buy Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console in India today

Twitter's global market share grows by 55 percent as Elon Musk takes over: Check details

Elon Musk ends work from home for Twitter employees

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery