Airtel's new prepaid plan with Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance launched

Airtel's new prepaid plan with Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance is revised Rs 149 prepaid plan: Check details

Telecom

This new Rs 179 Airtel prepaid plan offers a total of 2GB high-speed data as well as 300 SMSes along with truly unlimited calls and life insurance.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 10:43 AM IST
Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan which comes with Rs 2 lakh worth life cover for its users. The telecom operator has essentially increased the price of Rs 149 prepaid plan to Rs 179 with additional benefits. It has added life insurance worth Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

This new Rs 179 Airtel prepaid plan offers a total of 2GB high-speed data as well as 300 SMSes along with truly unlimited calls and life insurance. As per the company’s website, the latest prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days, reports TelecomTalk.

In this new Rs 179 prepaid plan, Airtel is also providing access to the company’s Airtel Xstream app as well as Wynk Music. This recharge plan is basically an extended version of the Rs 149 Airtel prepaid plan as with the new one you also get Life Insurance worth Rs 2 lakh. Comparatively, Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid plan gives HDFC Life Insurance worth Rs 4 lakh.

Prepaid plans under Rs 300

Now you have 6 plans here, priced at Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 219, Rs 249 and Rs 279 and Rs 298 offering unlimited calling, and other benefits mentioned above. These plans also come with 28 days validity. The only changes come in the form of data offering and SMS offering. The Rs 149 plan offers 300 local and national SMS and 2GB fixed data.

Then you have Rs 219, Rs 249 and Rs 279 and Rs 298 plans offering 100 daily SMS. The Rs 219 plan offers 1GB daily data, whereas the Rs 249 and Rs 279 plans offer 1.5GB daily data. Lastly, the Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 10:43 AM IST

