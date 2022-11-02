comscore All 5G smartphones will soon support Airtel’s 5G network: Gopal Vittal
News

All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

Telecom

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said that the Airtel 5G Plus network is expected to be available in all towns in urban India and key rural areas by March 2024.

Highlights

  • Airtel recently launched the Airtel 5G Plus in India.
  • Airtel CEO has said that all 5G phones will support the company's 5G network soon.
  • Apple’s iPhone will get 5G support in mid-November.
Airtel 5G PLus

Image: Airtel

Airtel, last month, rolled out its 5G services, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, in India. At the time, not all 5G smartphones featured support for Airtel’s 5G network. Now, Airtel CEO and MD Gopal Vittal has said that all 5G-enabled smartphones will soon support the company’s Airtel 5G Plus network. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro key specifications leaked online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP triple cameras and more

While announcing the results for the second quarter, Vittal said that all 5G smartphones, except Apple’s iPhone, will start supporting Airtel 5G network by the middle of this month. He also said that Apple will release a software update in the first week of November and that all 5G-enabled iPhones should support Airtel’s 5G network by mid-December, Live Mint reported. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

“All of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme devices are now ready for our network. Samsung and OnePlus will be fully ready in the next couple of weeks. Apple soon thereafter, it looks like Apple will be ready by around mid-November to early December,” the Airtel CEO said during the earnings call. Also Read - Apple iOS 16.2 tipped to roll out in December: Here are the top upcoming features

Elaborating on the availability of Airtel’s 5G network on Android smartphones, Vittal said that 16 of Samsung’s 27 5G-enabled smartphones already support Airtel’s 5G Plus network. Remaining models are expected to get the support by November 10-12. He also said that all of OnePlus’s 17 smartphones, Oppo’s 14 models, Realme’s 34 models, Xiaomi’s 33 models and Vivo’s 34 models will soon support Airtel’s 5G network.

Talking about the roll out plans, the Airtel chief executive officer said that the company’s Airtel 5G Plus network is expected to be available in all towns in urban India and key rural areas by March 2024. This will help in moving a significant part of the 4G traffic to its 5G network.

“As the networks start getting built out, we will see a significant part of our existing data traffic on 4G move to Airtel 5G+. This is important since it will allow us to gradually move more and more spectrum to 5G at the flick of a button,” he said.

“We have also started testing the SA mode on 5G. This more may be relevant for some enterprise use cases. While these specific use cases are very niche, we are already doing our trials to serve customers where needed,” he added.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 11:02 AM IST


