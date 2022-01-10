All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

Reliance Jio recently changed up the benefits of its prepaid plans, which has made customers a little confused as to which plans are bundled with the JioMart Maha cashback offer. When the cashback offer was announced, it was stated that it would be made available with the Rs 299 plan, Rs 666 plan and the Rs 719 plan. Now, the company is offering the benefit with all prepaid plans costing over Rs 200. Also Read - Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,999 plan with 912.5GB of data: How it compares with Airtel, Vi

Under the Reliance JioMart Maha cashback offer, all eligible customers will get a cashback of 20 percent on every purchase made on the JioMart platform.

The benefit is now available with all prepaid plans from Reliance Jio costing over Rs 200. However, due to the lack of announcement from the company, customers are finding themselves bound to get the Rs 299, or Rs 666, or the Rs 719 plan. Instead, they can simply choose the best plan above Rs 200 according to their needs and recharge with it to get all of the plan benefits and the JioMart cashback.

Under the JioMart Maha cashback offer, eligible customers can earn up to Rs 200 per day. Users can also redeem their 20 percent cash back on their next recharge with Jio through the MyJio app or the company’s official website. The earned cashback can then be used across Reliance Retail channels.

Under the offer, if you spend Rs Rs 1,000 on JioMart or on a recharge, then you will be awarded a cashback of Rs 200, which you can then avail on JioMart, or on your next recharge or via Reliance Retail channels.

In other news, Reliance Jio just released a new prepaid annual plan, offering 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio Apps. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days and is priced at Rs 2,999. The introduction of the plan follows 2GB of daily data for a span of 84 days.