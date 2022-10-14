Amazon to launch satellite internet service next year to take on Starlink

Amazon is finally ready to enter the nascent satellite internet space with its service it’s expecting to roll out early next year. In a press statement, Amazon said it is getting ready to launch two test satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation that would provide commercial internet, just like Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Starlink and OneWeb. The services will initially be available as a part of the pilot programme, which will expand later. Also Read - How to create a deal alert on Amazon app to get your favourite product at a discounted price

With the help of its prototype satellites, named Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2, that will be launched into orbit through a Vulcan Centaur rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA), Amazon says it will be able to perform tests on its satellite network technology. The data from space, Amazon said, will help it finalise the design, deployment, and operational plans for the commercial satellite system. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

Amazon is planning to create a constellation of 3,236 satellites in the Earth’s orbit. While two of those satellites will be propelled into their positions in early 2023, Amazon has a lot of work to finish. For instance, the company said its satellites are not completed yet and that it plans to finish building them by the end of this year. The rocket that will carry those satellites is also not built yet, according to ULA, which also said it is projecting a timeline of November for the assembly of the rocket and December for its testing. Also Read - How to remove saved debit or credit cards from your Amazon account

Over and above these projects, Amazon also has a goal, or rather a deadline, to send at least half of the proposed satellites into orbit to retain its FCC license by 2026. With over 3,000 satellites in the pipeline, Amazon has a colossal amount of work to do. 38 of these satellites will use Vulcan, while several others will piggyback on rockets from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Arianespace. ULA, on the other hand, has to launch Vulcan twice before 2023 ends to prove it is good enough to carry out missions for the US Space Force.

But considering Amazon has concrete plans to enter into the satellite internet industry, it can counter Starlink, and give customers more options, at the same time.