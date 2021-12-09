comscore Elon Musk’s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Another notice for Elon Musk's Starlink, TRAI orders to stop pre-bookings in India
News

Another notice for Elon Musk's Starlink, TRAI orders to stop pre-bookings in India

Telecom

A week after the communications Minister interrupted Elon Musk owned Starlink to stop taking pre-booking in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked Starlink not to collect any fees without necessary authorizations.

Elon Musk

A week after the communications Minister interrupted Elon Musk owned Starlink to stop taking pre-booking in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked Starlink not to collect any fees without necessary authorizations. Also Read - How two of the richest men in the world are fighting over your internet connection

TRAI said in its statement, “Starlink Internet Services is required to desist from soliciting telecom business and collecting related fees…etc., without having received necessary authorizations and adhering to relevant statutory provisions.” Also Read - What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

The authority further added, “soliciting of business for the provision of broadband service has to be in accordance with extant statutory provisions related to telecom services.” Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?


To vote for other categories, click here

DoT prohibit Starlink pre-booking

To recall, The DoT asked Starlink to make sure it complies with the regulatory framework for offering its communication and broadband services in India. Additionally, the DoT asked the etch giant to prohibit booking satellite internet services or providing services in India “with immediate effect.”

TRAI’s order also comes days after when Sanjay Bhargava, the Country Director of Starlink, mentioned the job opening on LinkedIn. The company planned to hire for two positions, including Director of Rural Transformation and Executive Assistant.

Pre-orders

Prior to the recent orders from TRAI, Starlink started the pre-orders in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The company was also charging $99, or Rs 7,200, at the time of pre-ordering. After activation, the Starlink kit involved Starlink, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod.

The company is kept on facing several roadblocks in bringing satellite internets services in India. As per the details available on the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) website, Starlink is not registered in India but in Tax Haven, Ireland.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed SpaceX to obtain the necessary licenses before offering any service. But the company failed to do so. Back in March 2021, the tech giant faced a challenge from Broadband India Forum, which looks after the country’s high-quality broadband.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV to India soon
Electric Vehicle
MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV to India soon
Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

Deals

Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

This Android bug is preventing people from calling 911

Apps

This Android bug is preventing people from calling 911

You can now change text and colour of the Link sticker on Instagram

How To

You can now change text and colour of the Link sticker on Instagram

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees

Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent due to global chip shortage

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops launched in India starting at Rs 35999

Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees

Telecom

Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees
Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Features

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection
What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

News

What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?
Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

News

Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter कर रहा नए फीचर की टेस्टिंग, यूजर्स को मिलेगा TikTok जैसे वीडियो फीड

Facebook ने शुरू किया प्रोफेशनल मोड, मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स और कमाई के तरीके

Free Fire के ये 5 धांसू पेट कॉम्बिनेशन के लिए हैं बेस्ट, जानें इनकी खासियत

Free Fire Winter Wish event हुआ शुरू, सिर्फ इन कुछ स्टेप्स को फॉलो करें और पाएं Gloo Walls, Bundles और एक्सक्लूसिव M1887 Winterlands

MG Motor ला रही सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, इतने लाख रुपये होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999
India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees
Telecom
Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees
Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent due to global chip shortage

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent due to global chip shortage
Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops launched in India starting at Rs 35999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops launched in India starting at Rs 35999
Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

Deals

Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers