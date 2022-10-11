Airtel recently rolled out its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, across eight cities in India. The list includes Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur. Even as a lot of Airtel subscribers with 5G-enabled smartphones have started using Airtel’s 5G services, iPhone users are awaiting an update by Apple that will enable the functionality in their smartphones. But that might change soon. Also Read - 5G in India: Here is a list of all smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus

According to a report by The Economic Times Telecom, Apple is expected to roll out an OTA update enabling 5G network on all supported iPhone models by December 2022. Sources told the publication that top executives from Apple and Airtel are expected to meet this week in a bid to discuss a timeline of rollout of software update to enable 5G capabilities on the 5G-capable iPhone models. In the meeting, the executives from the two companies are also likely to discuss why there has been a delay in rollout of support for 5G network on supported iPhone models in India. Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

Furthermore, the report says that Apple is testing 5G capabilities on various iPhone models on Airtel’s 5G Plus network in Delhi and Mumbai and that the company is expected to start rolling out the update in December this year. Also Read - Oppo announces all its 5G phones now support Airtel 5G Plus: Check full list

It is worth noting that reports in the past couple of days have said that Apple is testing its iPhones on Airtel’s 5G network in select cities in India and that the company is expected to roll out support for 5G network on the supported iPhones soon. Now, the new report shares more details in this regard.

Apple iPhone models that support 5G connectivity in India

If you are an iPhone user and not sure if your device supports 5G connectivity, here is the complete list of iPhones that support 5G in India:

— iPhone 12 mini

— iPhone 12

— iPhone 12 Pro

— iPhone 12 Pro Max

— iPhone 13 Mini

— iPhone 13

— iPhone 13 Pro

— iPhone 13 Pro Max

— iPhone SE-2022

— iPhone 14

— iPhone 14 Plus

— iPhone 14 Pro

— iPhone 14 Pro Max

It is worth noting that Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at 4G tariff plans in India. At the time of roll out, Airtel said that it will announce 5G tariff plans once the service is available more widely in the country. Additionally, the company confirmed that 4G users don’t need to update their SIM cards to access 5G network on their smartphones.