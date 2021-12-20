Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

The COVID-19 pandemic may be easing now, but that doesn’t mean that offices have reopened as before. Many are still closed; some are partially open, and some are still fully functioning in work from home mode. Now, even as restrictions related to the pandemic have been eased, companies are switching to a more hybrid approach, with employees going to the office a couple of times a week. Daily mobile data, which was important during work from home setup, is still essential in such scenarios. So, here we are talking about Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio prepaid plans, which offer 2GB of data per day. Also Read - Vodafone new Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 prepaid plans compared with Reliance Jio, Airtel

Airtel

Airtel offers a 2GB prepaid plan priced at Rs 839. The plan comes with unlimited calls on any network and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is for 84 days. The telco provides access to a free day trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and 3 months subscription to Apollo 24|7. In addition, the telco offers a subscription of free hello tunes and Wynk Music free.

Another offer from the telco with 2GB of data per day is Rs 549 with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 56 days. The plan offers the same subscription access just like the Rs 839 plan with a free day trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and 3 months subscription to Apollo 24|7. In addition, the telco offers a subscription of free hello tunes and Wynk Music free.

Reliance Jio

The cheapest plan from Reliance Jio with 2GB of data per day is priced at Rs 249. The validity of this pack is for 23 days. After the daily data is exhausted, the speed reduces to 64kbps. The plan comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Jio apps and other apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The telco’s next plan with 2GB daily data is priced at Rs 799. The total data you get is 112GB for 56 days. You will get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with the plan. In addition, the plan also offers a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth `499 at no extra cost. You can also avail access to JioApps and other subscriptions, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vodafone-Idea

Vodafone-Idea offers 2GB daily data, which is priced at Rs 539. You get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. The telco offers Binge All Night, where you can share all you want from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction, at no extra cost. Additionally, you also get Weekend data rollover and Vi Movies & TV Classic access, including unlimited movies, originals, live TV, news & more.

The next plan that telco offers with 2GB daily data is available at Rs 839 for 84 days. The plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and Binge All Night, where you can share all you want from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction, at no extra cost. There is weekend data rollover along with access to Vi Movies & TV Classic, including unlimited movies, originals, live TV, news & more.