Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500 for July 2021

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500: High-speed data, free access to streaming services, and more
News

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500: High-speed data, free access to streaming services, and more

Telecom

Looking for best prepaid plans that offer free access to popular streaming services, high-speed data, and calling benefits? Here's the list.

Airtel-1200

Airtel, the leading telecom operator has a wide range of prepaid plans for its subscribers. The plans start from a bare minimum of Rs 19 and go all the way up to Rs 7,000. While the plans offer benefits for a specific audience, there are a few round-up packages under Rs 500. These prepaid plans include high-speed data, free access to streaming services, unlimited domestic calls to all the networks, and SMS per day. That said, we have handpicked the best Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500, take a look. Also Read - Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan Also Read - Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge pack offers 2.5GB of 4G daily day. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits, 100 free SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription: Just follow these steps

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan

Airel Rs 398 prepaid recharge pack bundle 3GB high-speed daily data, unlimited domestic calling benefits, and 100 free SMSes per day for a period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan bundles a total of 84GB of 4G data, which means you get 1.5GB high-speed data benefit for a validity of 56 days. The plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS benefits.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan

Next up, the Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers a total of 30GB of data for 28 days. The plan doesn’t include any unlimited calling or free SMS benefits, but prepaid subscribers can get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 448 prepaid pack offer 3GB of 4G data per day for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy. In addition, you get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, unlimited domestic calling benefits, and 100 free SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data, truly unlimited local, STD, roaming calls to all the networks, 100 free SMS per day. The prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Airtel Rs 456 prepaid plan

Last but not the least, the Airtel Rs 456 prepaid plan offers a total of 50GB of data for the said validity period. Other benefits include- 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calls within India for a validity of 60 days.

  Published Date: July 26, 2021 5:37 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 26, 2021 5:39 PM IST

