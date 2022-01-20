comscore Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes
News

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes

Telecom

The demand for broadband services is increasing in India. Broadband service providers have also developed a new range of broadband plans to provide users with high-speed Internet access. Telecom operators like Reliance, Airtel, BSNL, and many others have launched several broadband plans for their customers after the Covid pandemic has raised in the country.

best broadband plans

The havoc of Corona (Covid-19) is still not decreasing. This is the reason why many big firms, schools, and colleges are asking people to stay at home to study and work. Due to this, the demand for broadband services is increasing in India. Broadband service providers have also developed a new range of broadband plans to provide users with high-speed Internet access. Here is the list of best broadband plans for students taking online classes or studying at home. Also Read - Red Cross cyber attack exposes personal data of 515,000 vulnerable people

BSNL Rs 399 plan

BSNL Rs 399 plan comes with 200GB of data with a maximum speed of 10Mbps. However, after 200GB of data consumption, the speed will drop to 2Mbps. Free landline connection is also being given in this plan, along with unlimited calling. Also Read - Best OTT Releases of January 2022 - Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild and more

BSNL Rs 779 plan

BSNL Rs 779 plan provides 779GB data. The Internet speed will drop to 2Mbps after the data limit is exhausted. In addition, the plan comes with an unlimited calling facility along with a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar. Also Read - Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow: Check timing, other details

Airtel Rs 499 plan

The entry-level broadband plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber costs Rs 499. With this broadband plan, users get unlimited internet up to 3.3TB with a speed of 40 Mbps. With this Airtel plan, users get unlimited local and ISD calling benefits. The benefit of Airtel Thanks benefit is also given with the plan. Not only this, but users also get a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Users can also opt for Xstream Box with a 1-month HD pack. The validity of Airtel’s Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days.

Airtel Rs 799 plan

Airtel Rs 799 plan offers the benefit of unlimited local and STD calling for one month. You will also get unlimited data at a speed of 100Mbps in this plan. In addition, the Airtel Thanks app and a free subscription to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy are also available. You can take this broadband plan for your home, in which your data needs will also be met, and the benefit of high-speed internet will also be available.

Reliance Jio Rs 699, Rs 999 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 699 plan offers a speed of 60 Mbps to its customers. You do not get a subscription to any OTT platform in this plan. The same company gets unlimited data with a speed of 150 Mbps in its Rs 999 plan

Additionally, you get the facility of free calling. The company gives you a free subscription to many OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee 5, and ALT Balaji in this plan.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 2:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

What to watch: Pushpa, Spider man: Into the Sider-Verse, Humans
Photo Gallery
What to watch: Pushpa, Spider man: Into the Sider-Verse, Humans
Best OTT Releases of January 2022 - Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild and more

Photo Gallery

Best OTT Releases of January 2022 - Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild and more

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Gaming

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Republic Day Event 2022 - गेम में आ रहा नया इवेंट, वाउचर और इंडिया फेस पेंट समेत मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus ला रहा बजट रेंज में नया OnePlus Nord, कीमत होगी 20000 रुपये से कम

...तो इंस्टाग्राम पर Reels देखने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे!

Oppo Reno7 और Reno7 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे शानदार कैमरा क्वालिटी वाले स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
News
Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

News

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)
Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers