Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

The havoc of Corona (Covid-19) is still not decreasing. This is the reason why many big firms, schools, and colleges are asking people to stay at home to study and work. Due to this, the demand for broadband services is increasing in India. Broadband service providers have also developed a new range of broadband plans to provide users with high-speed Internet access. Here is the list of best broadband plans for students taking online classes or studying at home.

BSNL Rs 399 plan

BSNL Rs 399 plan comes with 200GB of data with a maximum speed of 10Mbps. However, after 200GB of data consumption, the speed will drop to 2Mbps. Free landline connection is also being given in this plan, along with unlimited calling.

BSNL Rs 779 plan

BSNL Rs 779 plan provides 779GB data. The Internet speed will drop to 2Mbps after the data limit is exhausted. In addition, the plan comes with an unlimited calling facility along with a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

The entry-level broadband plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber costs Rs 499. With this broadband plan, users get unlimited internet up to 3.3TB with a speed of 40 Mbps. With this Airtel plan, users get unlimited local and ISD calling benefits. The benefit of Airtel Thanks benefit is also given with the plan. Not only this, but users also get a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Users can also opt for Xstream Box with a 1-month HD pack. The validity of Airtel's Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days.

Airtel Rs 799 plan

Airtel Rs 799 plan offers the benefit of unlimited local and STD calling for one month. You will also get unlimited data at a speed of 100Mbps in this plan. In addition, the Airtel Thanks app and a free subscription to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy are also available. You can take this broadband plan for your home, in which your data needs will also be met, and the benefit of high-speed internet will also be available.

Reliance Jio Rs 699, Rs 999 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 699 plan offers a speed of 60 Mbps to its customers. You do not get a subscription to any OTT platform in this plan. The same company gets unlimited data with a speed of 150 Mbps in its Rs 999 plan

Additionally, you get the facility of free calling. The company gives you a free subscription to many OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee 5, and ALT Balaji in this plan.