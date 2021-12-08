comscore Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get
Top Airtel, Reliance Jio plans with Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription

Telecom

Rs 999 Jio plan offers Jio apps and other apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, Jio Tv, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud. The plan provides an Amazon Prime Video subscription for one year. It comes with 100 SMS, unlimited voice calls, and 200GB of data per day.

Telecom companies like Reliance Jio and Airtel offer several plans that come with subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime. We have compiled a list of Airtel and Reliance Jio plans that access several web streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Also Read - 5G rollout must be India’s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio Plans

Rs 499

The Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 499 is available with extra cost for a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. Additionally, it also comes with 3GB of high-speed data access daily along with unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits. The validity of this plan is for 28 days. Also Read - How two of the richest men in the world are fighting over your internet connection

Rs 666

Another plan from Reliance is available at Rs 666 with unlimited voice and SMS message benefits. You can also avail of a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 666 at no extra cost. The validity of this plan is for 56 days. Besides Disney Plua Hotstar, the telco offers a subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Also Read - Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Rs 599

Jio offers a subscription of Amazon Prime Video subscription valid for 1 year under the Rs 599 plan. In addition, the plan also provides a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney+ Hotstar. Rs 99 will be applicable if you also want access to JioPrime. The plan comes with 100 GB of data and unlimited voice calls.

Rs 999

Rs 999 Jio plan offers Jio apps and other apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, Jio Tv, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud. The plan provides an Amazon Prime Video subscription for one year. It comes with 100 SMS, unlimited voice calls, and 200GB of data per day.


Airtel Plans

Rs 499

The cheapest Airtel plan with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription is Rs 499. The plan also offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, it gives access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, and Xstream Premium. The validity of this plan is for 28 days.

Rs 699

The telco’s second plan is priced at Rs 699 with 2GB of data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year with a validity of 56 days.

Rs 2798

Another Airtel Disney+ Hotstar plan comes for Rs 2798 with several benefits, including 100 SMS per day, access to Amazon Prime Video, unlimited calls, Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. In addition, the plan offers a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and 2GB of data per day.

Rs 999

Airtel offers a Rs 999 monthly plan with a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime. Other benefits in the plan include 100 SMS per day, unlimited local/STD and roaming calls, and 150GB of data per day. Additionally, the plan provides Airtel Thanks Rewards, Airtel Xstream app, Handset Protection, and Disney Plus Hotstar subscription.

Rs 1599

Airtel Rs 1599 plan comes with 100 SMS per day, 200 ISD Mins & 10% off on IR Packs, unlimited local and STD call. You get access to a one-year Amazon Prime subscription pack along with a 500GB data rollover.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 4:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2021 4:54 PM IST

Best Sellers