Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more

Telecom companies keep on launching a new range of broadband plans to provide users with high-speed Internet access. Companies like Reliance, Airtel, and government-owned BSNL have brought their best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, high-speed internet, and OTT subscriptions. Also Read - BSNL Rs 749 FTTH broadband plan launched in India: Check data benefits, speed, and more

Here is the list of top broadband plans under Rs 1000

Airtel Rs 999 Rs 499 plan

The Airtel Rs 999 plan comes with 200Mbps unlimited data without a data cap and unlimited Local and STD calls. It is the Airtel Extreme Entertainment broadband plan. Additionally, you can gain access to Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar Super for one year. Airtel also provides an Xtream DTH box with a monthly HD pack. Also Read - SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details, competition and more

Airtel Rs 499 plan comes with Airtel Xstream Fiber with unlimited internet and unlimited calling. Internet is available at the speed of 40 Mbps in this plan. The plan offers access to 10,000+ movies along with 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. You can also get access to the Xstream DTH box with a monthly HD pack. Additionally, you get access to Shaw academy and Wynk Music for free. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 installation charges will be non-refundable

BSNL Rs 749 Rs 449 plan

Government telecom company BSNL offers broadband plans at low rates to its customers. BSNL’s entry-level broadband plan is called Fiber Basic, which costs Rs 449. In this plan, customers get 30 Mbps internet speed up to 3300GB. Internet speed drops to 2 Mbps after the data cap is over. Apart from this, users also get the benefits of unlimited local and STD calling on any network.

The BSNL FTTH Rs 749 plan gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. You get access to BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV Services. The telco also offers subscriptions to Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Yupp TV Live, NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies, and Yupp TV scope.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 and Rs 399 plan

Jio Fiber’s broadband plan is available at Rs 999, in which you get 150 Mbps uploading and downloading speed along with unlimited calling for one month. Additionally, you also get access to the best OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, and Voot Kids. Additionally, you also get access to ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery Plus, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, and JioSaavn.

It is the cheapest broadband plan of Jio Fiber which comes with unlimited calling for one month. There is high-speed internet with 30 Mbps downloading and uploading speed.