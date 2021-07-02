Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500 with high-speed data, free access to streaming services

Major telecom operators introduce or update several prepaid plans every now and then to cater to the dynamic audience. Leading telco Jio recently launched Freedom Plans ranging from Rs 127 to Rs 2397. The plans bundle high-speed data with no daily limit. Besides the Freedom plans, Reliance Jio offers a host of other interesting prepaid plans that include benefits like free subscription to popular streaming services, unlimited calling benefits to all networks, free SMS per day, and of course high-speed daily data. In this listicle, we have compiled the best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500

Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 447 prepaid pack that comes under Freedom Plans offers 50GB of high-speed data for a validity period of 60 days. In addition, you get unlimited voice calling benefits and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan offers a total of 112GB high-speed 4G data (2GB data per day) for 56 days. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, etc.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 401 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB data per day and an additional 6GB of 4G data for a validity period of 28 days. Other benefits include- unlimited domestic voice calling to all the networks, and free 100 SMS per day. In addition, Jio prepaid subscribers will get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan bundles 1.5GB of 4G daily data for 56 days which means you get a total of 84GB data. Similar to the Rs 444 pack, this prepaid plan includes free SMS, voice call benefits, and free access to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 349 prepaid pack brings 3GB of data per day and unlimited domestic voice calls. Jio prepaid subscribers will complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100SMS per day as well.

Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan

The Jio 247 Freedom plan comes with 25GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. The plan has a validity period of 30 days.