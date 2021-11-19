comscore Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more
  • Telecom
Telecom

India’s network provider companies Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio, offer some prepaid plans with Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of one year. The plan starts from Rs 499 and goes up to Rs 699.

India’s network provider companies Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio, offer some prepaid plans with Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of one year. These plan starts from Rs 499and goes up to Rs 699. Customers get a good amount of data, unlimited voice calling, free SMSes, and much more. Also Read - Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Vodafone-Idea

Vodafone-Idea offers a one-year free subscription of Disney + Hotstar mobile with a Rs 501 prepaid plan. The plan offers daily 3GB of data, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 free SMS. It comes with 28 days validity with unlimited calling at night without any capping. The company also offers weekend rollover data with this plan. Also Read - Disney+ to introduce IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio for Marvel movies including Iron Man, Shang-Chi and more

Another plan of Vodafone-Idea that comes with a 1-year Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription is available at Rs 701. The validity of this plan is 56 days. You can send 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calling. Additionally, you get 3GB of data every day with 32GB of extra data. That is, a total of 200GB of data is available in the plan. Also Read - India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Reliance Jio

The Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 499 brings a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription at no extra cost, along with 3GB of high-speed data access on a daily basis. Additionally, you also get unlimited” voice calling and SMS message benefits for 28 days.

Another plan from Reliance is available at Rs 666 with 2GB daily high-speed data access as well as unlimited voice and SMS message benefits for 56 days. You can also avail of a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 666 at no extra cost. Other than Disney Plua Hotstar, the telco offers a subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Airtel

Airtel offers Rs 499 plan, which comes with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year along with 3GB/day data. In addition, the company provides unlimited all India calls on any network and 100 SMS per day. The plan is valid for 28 days.

The telco offers Rs 699 plan with 2GB of data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year. The plan also comes with unlimited all India calls on any network & 100 SMS per day. It is valid for 56 days.

  Published Date: November 19, 2021 5:50 PM IST

Best Sellers