Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Best Postpaid Plans Under Rs 600 with Unlimited Calling, Free OTT Subscription, More
Best postpaid plans under Rs 600 from Reliance, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calls, OTT subscription, more

Telecom

The telecom companies, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea), have launched several postpaid recharge plans across the varied price range. These companies are not only giving unlimited talk time and data, but they are also giving a subscription to all video streaming sites.

All telecom service providers in 2021 introduced a number of new plans and removed a lot of the old ones. Working from home is not as easy as we think and so you need to have a plan that comes with a good amount of data and is reliable. Looking at the scenario, the telecom companies, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea), have launched several postpaid recharge plans across the varied price range. These companies are not only giving unlimited talk time and data, but they are also giving a subscription to all video streaming sites. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best 4GB daily data prepaid plans under Rs 600

Here is the list of best-postpaid plans under Rs 600

Airtel Rs 499 and Rs 399 plan

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan provides data rollover of 75GB and 100 SMS per day. The company offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network. Additionally, you will also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel Thanks rewards.  Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch live for free online

Another postpaid plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 399 with benefits of 40GB data with data rollover 75GB, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Additionally, you will also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and free access to Airtel TV, Zee5 shows, and movies. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea offering extra 2GB data with Rs 219 prepaid plan: Know details

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Rs 599 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 75GB and 200 GB data rollover. Once the data is exhausted, the company charges Rs 10 per GB. Additionally, the plan provides unlimited voice calling, free SMS, and a subscription to Jio apps.

The company’s Rs 599 postpaid plan offers 100GB data and data rollover of 200GB. Once the data is exhausted, the company charges Rs 10 per data. Additionally, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. You will get a free subscription to Jio apps and other apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney+ Hotstar.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 and Rs 499 plan

The entry-level postpaid plan from Vodafone is priced at Rs 399, and it comes with a 40GB monthly data benefit. The plan comes with a data rollover option, and customers can carry 200GB of data to their next billing cycle. To get free access to Netflix in Vodafone’sVodafone’s plan, you have to subscribe to the company’s RedX plan.

Coming to Vodafone Idea, the OTT benefits are included in its Rs 499 postpaid plan. Users get access to Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. In addition, it also offers 75GB of total data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and access to Vi Movies and TV apps. 

  • Published Date: October 20, 2021 6:49 PM IST

