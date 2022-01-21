comscore Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
News

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Telecom

We have compiled a list of revised prepaid plans from telcos under Rs 300. Telecom companies including Reliance, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel offers best prepaid plan in budget segment.

best prepaid plan

Image: Pixabay

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have increased the prices of their plans. Now users are confused about which plan is great. We have compiled a list of revised prepaid plans from telcos under Rs 300. Also Read - Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan

With Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 prepaid plan, users get 1.5GB of data per day. Additionally, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day are bundled with the plan. This includes all Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. These additional benefits include offers like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. Also Read - Netflix reports lowest year of subscriber growth since 2015

With Binge All Night offer, users can use unlimited data between 12 am, and 6 am every day without any worries. The plan also comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Vi Movies and TV Classic. Let us tell you, before the price increase, the price of this plan was 249. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Specs compared

Vodafone Idea Rs 269 plan

In Vi’s Rs 269 plan, you will get a validity of 28 days, along with a data limit of 1GB daily for internet usage. Additionally, the plan offers 100 SMS per day with unlimited calling. Customers are given basic access to Vi Movies TV as an additional benefit.

Jio’s Rs 239 plan

Jio also has a similar plan, but the price is much lower with more benefits. In Jio’s Rs 239 plan, the user gets a validity of 28 days. In this, the user gets 1.5GB of data per day. That is a total of 42GB of data. Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day are available on any network in the plan. Access to Jio apps is available with the plan.

Airtel Rs 179 plan

Airtel’s Rs 179 plan offers a total of 2 GB data with a validity of 28 days. In addition, the plan offers 100 SMS per day, and an unlimited calling facility is available on all networks. Along with this, Amazon Prime Video is also getting a free subscription to the mobile edition for one month.

Airtel Rs 239 plan

In this, customers will get a validity of 24 days. In this plan, 1 GB of data will be available every day. In this too, the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video will be available for free for one month. It also has the facility of 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling on all networks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 5:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players
Gaming
Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players
Netflix witnesses huge decline in annual subscriber growth, lowest since 2015

Entertainment

Netflix witnesses huge decline in annual subscriber growth, lowest since 2015

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak

Photo Gallery

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Specs compared

Photo Gallery

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Specs compared

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

Apps

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

India witnesses 169 million smartphone shipments in 2021

News

India witnesses 169 million smartphone shipments in 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

India witnesses 169 million smartphone shipments in 2021

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire का Squad Beatz Events कैलेंडर लीक, जानें कब शुरू होंगे नए इवेंट और मिलेंगे क्या रिवॉर्ड

Vivo ने भारत में पेश किया एक और नया फोन Vivo Y21A, 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में OB32 Update के बाद आप ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री डायमंड्स, सिर्फ कुछ आसान स्टेप्स को करना होगा फॉलो

आ गया स्मार्ट बेड, ऑटोमैटिक मसाज समेत मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए पाएं रूम कार्ड, बस खेलने होंगे 2 मैच

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
Telecom
Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Gaming

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players
NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

Apps

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users
India witnesses 169 million smartphone shipments in 2021

News

India witnesses 169 million smartphone shipments in 2021
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers