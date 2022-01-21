Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have increased the prices of their plans. Now users are confused about which plan is great. We have compiled a list of revised prepaid plans from telcos under Rs 300. Also Read - Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan

With Vodafone Idea's Rs 299 prepaid plan, users get 1.5GB of data per day. Additionally, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day are bundled with the plan. This includes all Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. These additional benefits include offers like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

With Binge All Night offer, users can use unlimited data between 12 am, and 6 am every day without any worries. The plan also comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Vi Movies and TV Classic. Let us tell you, before the price increase, the price of this plan was 249.

Vodafone Idea Rs 269 plan

In Vi’s Rs 269 plan, you will get a validity of 28 days, along with a data limit of 1GB daily for internet usage. Additionally, the plan offers 100 SMS per day with unlimited calling. Customers are given basic access to Vi Movies TV as an additional benefit.

Jio’s Rs 239 plan

Jio also has a similar plan, but the price is much lower with more benefits. In Jio’s Rs 239 plan, the user gets a validity of 28 days. In this, the user gets 1.5GB of data per day. That is a total of 42GB of data. Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day are available on any network in the plan. Access to Jio apps is available with the plan.

Airtel Rs 179 plan

Airtel’s Rs 179 plan offers a total of 2 GB data with a validity of 28 days. In addition, the plan offers 100 SMS per day, and an unlimited calling facility is available on all networks. Along with this, Amazon Prime Video is also getting a free subscription to the mobile edition for one month.

Airtel Rs 239 plan

In this, customers will get a validity of 24 days. In this plan, 1 GB of data will be available every day. In this too, the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video will be available for free for one month. It also has the facility of 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling on all networks.