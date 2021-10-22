Three major telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel, keep offering budget-friendly prepaid plans for their customers. The telco companies come up with several recharge plans that provide 56 days of validity with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and 100 SMS per day. Here is the list of best-prepaid plans with a validity of 56 days. Also Read - BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Airtel prepaid plan

Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will prove to be useful for you if your daily data requirement is 1.5GB. You get 84GB of data in total with a validity of up to 56 days. It includes benefits like unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily. Additionally, you also get the benefits of Apollo 24|7 Circle, a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, etc. Apart from this, Rs 100 cashback will be available on FASTag.

Airtel’s Rs 449 recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. In this plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, mobile antivirus, and Airtel Xstream Premium. While other benefits include Wynk Music, Rs 150 FASTag cashback, and free Hello Tunes.

Airtel’s Rs 558 recharge plan offers 3GB of mobile data every day for 56 days. You get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Among other benefits, you get Airtel Xstream Premium, Wink Music, Rs 150 FASTag cashback, free Hello Tunes, mobile antivirus, and a free online course at Shaw Academy.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan

Rs 444 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers up to 2 GB of internet data with a validity of 56 days. If your 2 GB data is exhausted then you can enjoy net surfing at the speed of 64kbps. With this recharge pack, you get unlimited voice calling on networks other than Jio and 100 SMS per day and subscription of Jio apps.

The validity of Jio’s Rs 399 pack is 56 days with 1.5 GB data for every day. You get a total of 84 GB data. After the end of the data received every day, the speed drops to 64Kbps. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are available in this plan. Additionally, subscription of Jio apps is also offered free of cost.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. You get unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV subscriptions. You can also enjoy night data without limits from 12am to 6am. Additionally, the plan comes with weekend data rollover.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 449 plan comes with 4GB daily data with a validity of 56 days. Additionally, you get the facility of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits include Vi Movie and TV shows, Binge all-night, and Weekend data rollover. You can use unlimited data from 12 pm to 6 am.