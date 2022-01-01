Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Three major telcos, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel, keep offering budget-friendly prepaid plans for their customers. Telco companies develop several recharge plans that offer a validity of 56 days with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and 100 SMS per day. Here is a list of the best-prepaid plans with a validity of 56 days. Also Read - Struggling with poor signal? Here's how to upgrade to a new network without changing mobile number

Airtel

Airtel's first plan to come with Disney + Hotstar is Rs 499. The validity of this plan is 28 days, and with this, the subscription to Disney + Hotstar's mobile-only plan will be available. Along with this, you will be provided 3GB daily data, free calling, and 100 SMS per day in the plan. With this plan, users will also benefit from Airtel Thanks. Customers will get Rs 100 cashback on Amazon Prime Video mobile version, Airtel Xstream Premium, Free HelloTunes, Wink Music, Shaw Academy, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Fastag recharge.

Vodafone Idea

3GB data is given in Vodafone Idea's Rs 501 prepaid plan with 28 days validity. Unlimited calling is available in this plan. Also, 100 SMS are offered every day. In this plan, Disney + Hotstar access is available for 1 year. This plan gives Binge All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover, Vi Movies & TV VIP access for other benefits. Also, 16GB of additional data is being given.

Reliance Jio

The validity of 28 days is available in Jio’s Rs 601 prepaid plan. 3GB data is available daily in this plan, and 6GB data is available. A total of 90GB of data is available in this plan. Unlimited calling is given in this plan for voice calls. 100 SMS are available every day in this plan. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud are available in this plan for other benefits. At the same time, Disney + Hotstar Mobile’s free subscription is given for 1 year in this plan for streaming benefits.