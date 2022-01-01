comscore Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea
News

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Here is a list of the best-prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea with OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar.

prepaid plans

Three major telcos, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel, keep offering budget-friendly prepaid plans for their customers. Telco companies develop several recharge plans that offer a validity of 56 days with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and 100 SMS per day. Here is a list of the best-prepaid plans with a validity of 56 days. Also Read - Struggling with poor signal? Here's how to upgrade to a new network without changing mobile number

Airtel

Airtel’s first plan to come with Disney + Hotstar is Rs 499. The validity of this plan is 28 days, and with this, the subscription to Disney + Hotstar’s mobile-only plan will be available. Along with this, you will be provided 3GB daily data, free calling, and 100 SMS per day in the plan. With this plan, users will also benefit from Airtel Thanks. Customers will get Rs 100 cashback on Amazon Prime Video mobile version, Airtel Xstream Premium, Free HelloTunes, Wink Music, Shaw Academy, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Fastag recharge. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Vodafone Idea

3GB data is given in Vodafone Idea’s Rs 501 prepaid plan with 28 days validity. Unlimited calling is available in this plan. Also, 100 SMS are offered every day. In this plan, Disney + Hotstar access is available for 1 year. This plan gives Binge All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover, Vi Movies & TV VIP access for other benefits. Also, 16GB of additional data is being given. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

Reliance Jio

The validity of 28 days is available in Jio’s Rs 601 prepaid plan. 3GB data is available daily in this plan, and 6GB data is available. A total of 90GB of data is available in this plan. Unlimited calling is given in this plan for voice calls. 100 SMS are available every day in this plan. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud are available in this plan for other benefits. At the same time, Disney + Hotstar Mobile’s free subscription is given for 1 year in this plan for streaming benefits.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 1, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws
News
Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws
Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

How To

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

News

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

PlayStation Plus free games for January: Check all options

Photo Gallery

PlayStation Plus free games for January: Check all options

PlayStation Plus free games for January: Check all options

Photo Gallery

PlayStation Plus free games for January: Check all options

Battlegrounds Mobile India log-in error fixed

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India log-in error fixed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more
Struggling with poor signal? Here's how to upgrade to a new network without changing mobile number

How To

Struggling with poor signal? Here's how to upgrade to a new network without changing mobile number
Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet
Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

Telecom

Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia लाएगा बहुत सारे नए और शानदार फोन्स, 50MP कैमरा, Unisoc चिपसेट से लैस होने की उम्मीद

फ्री फायर के नए एडवांस सर्वर के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड

100km/h स्पीड और 200km रेंज वाली एक नई मेड इन इंडिया e-bike जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसके शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire के 20 लाख से ज्यादा बेईमानों को गरेना ने किया Permanent Ban, जानें पूरी डिटेल

BGMI में लॉग-इन वाली दिक्कत हुई दूर, फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more
Telecom
Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more
Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws

News

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws
Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

How To

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app
Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

News

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies
Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

How To

Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers