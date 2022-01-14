comscore Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Best prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea with 3GB data per day
News

Best prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea with 3GB data per day

Telecom

Most of these plans offer access to daily data benefits along with SMS and calling. These plans will come in handy for those users who are looking for daily data benefits. Telecom operators offer streaming benefits exclusively for apps.

prepaid plans

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offer prepaid plans that offer 3GB of data per day. Most of these plans provide access to daily data benefits and SMS and call. These plans will come in handy for users looking for daily data benefits. Telecom operators offer streaming benefits exclusively for apps. Some plans provide access to other streaming benefits, including Disney+ Hotstar mobile benefits. Also Read - Top 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea

Jio Rs 419 plan

This plan, priced at Rs 419, comes with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, you will get 3GB of internet daily. In total, you will get 84GB of data in this plan. In this plan, you will also get unlimited voice calling on any network and 100 SMS per day. Also Read - Vodafone new Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 prepaid plans compared with Reliance Jio, Airtel

Jio Rs 601 plan

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days with 3GB of data for every day. The price of this plan is Rs 601 because the company is giving 6GB of extra data to the users. Not only this, you will get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day facility in this. Also, talking about OTT benefits, you will get Disney + Hotstar VIP and a subscription to all Jio apps in this plan. Also Read - Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Airtel Rs 699 plan

Airtel Rs 699 plan offers Amazon Prime membership, 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. It also offers Apollo 24 Plan | Includes seven circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hello tunes, and wynk music.

Airtel Rs 599 plan

Airtel’s next plan, priced at Rs 599, offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days. This plan provides access to the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar mobile and the Prime Video mobile version. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Additional Benefits of the Apollo 24 Plan | Includes 7 circles, free online courses, free hello tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and wynk music.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling with a validity of 54 days. Other benefits from the telco include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 plan

The next plan is priced at Rs 901, which comes with unlimited calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS, Vi movies and originals, live TV, news & more. Additional benefits include 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Up to 2GB of backup Data every month, at no extra cost, Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night from 12 midnight to 6 am.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 5:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2022 5:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more
Photo Gallery
Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more
Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details

Apps

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Telecom

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits
Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Telecom

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more
This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

Telecom

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध सबसे अच्छे वेपन्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में 2022 का हेडशॉट मास्टर बनना चाहते हैं? अपनाएं ये 5 शानदार टिप्स

फ्री फायर के आज के कोड दिलाएंगे एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers