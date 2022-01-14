Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offer prepaid plans that offer 3GB of data per day. Most of these plans provide access to daily data benefits and SMS and call. These plans will come in handy for users looking for daily data benefits. Telecom operators offer streaming benefits exclusively for apps. Some plans provide access to other streaming benefits, including Disney+ Hotstar mobile benefits. Also Read - Top 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea

Jio Rs 419 plan

This plan, priced at Rs 419, comes with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, you will get 3GB of internet daily. In total, you will get 84GB of data in this plan. In this plan, you will also get unlimited voice calling on any network and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs 601 plan

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days with 3GB of data for every day. The price of this plan is Rs 601 because the company is giving 6GB of extra data to the users. Not only this, you will get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day facility in this. Also, talking about OTT benefits, you will get Disney + Hotstar VIP and a subscription to all Jio apps in this plan.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

Airtel Rs 699 plan offers Amazon Prime membership, 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. It also offers Apollo 24 Plan | Includes seven circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hello tunes, and wynk music.

Airtel Rs 599 plan

Airtel's next plan, priced at Rs 599, offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days. This plan provides access to the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar mobile and the Prime Video mobile version. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Additional Benefits of the Apollo 24 Plan | Includes 7 circles, free online courses, free hello tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and wynk music.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling with a validity of 54 days. Other benefits from the telco include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 plan

The next plan is priced at Rs 901, which comes with unlimited calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS, Vi movies and originals, live TV, news & more. Additional benefits include 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Up to 2GB of backup Data every month, at no extra cost, Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night from 12 midnight to 6 am.