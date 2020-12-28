comscore Best prepaid plans under Rs 200: Airtel vs Jio vs VI | BGR India
Best prepaid plans under Rs 200: Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea

Here are some of the best prepaid plans to consider under Rs 200 for Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea customers.

In the age of Work From Home, there are chances are that you don’t have much use of mobile data at home if you already subscribe to a Wi-Fi broadband system. Hence, it often leads to a question: why to spend extra on data plans if you aren’t going to use it as desired? Hence, it only makes sense to purchase those cheaper prepaid plans that just offer ample data but avoid putting a massive dent on the pocket. The ideal amount, in the aforementioned case, is Rs 200 and we have got a collection of plans from Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel that you can buy for sure. Also Read - Airtel Xstream subscription now available for non-Airtel users at Rs 49 per month

Best prepaid plans under Rs 200

We have figured out three plans from each operator under Rs 200 that offer daily data with limited validity but unlimited calls. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

Under this plan, subscribers are entitled to get a total data allotment of 42GB for a period of 28 days. However, you can utilise it as 1.5GB data per day, after which the speeds will be reduced. Calls made to Jio numbers will be free whereas calls made to Non-Jio numbers are free for 1,000 minutes only. Subscribers will get 100 unlimited SMS messages per day and will get complimentary access to Jio apps. One can also make carrier video calls for free, if your device supports it. Users can also get to choose free JioTunes from the MyJio app. Also Read - Jio Phone 4G sales to begin in 2021 with higher price than before

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

Airtel Vi

Airtel also offers a similar plan to Jio at Rs 199. The validity stands at 24 days only, which is four days lesser than the Jio plan. However, you do get unlimited calls to all networks without any FUP charges. You also get 1GB data per day as well as 100 free SMS messages. Subscribers will get free access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream content.

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 prepaid plan

VI, or Vodafone Idea, also offers a prepaid plan at a price of Rs 199 for its prepaid customers. The validity only stands at 24 days like the Airtel pack but you also get access truly unlimited calls to all networks. The data allotment stands at 1GB per day, which is again lesser than what Jio offers. Vodafone Idea also gives you access to its Vi Movies and TV service.

Out of all these three plans, it is Jio subscribers who are at utmost benefit when compared to the other operators. However, Airtel and VI now offer truly unlimited calls to all networks.

  Published Date: December 28, 2020 4:12 PM IST

Best Sellers