Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Telecom operators in India provide various prepaid plans to their users according to their needs. Some plans provide more data than longer validity. Some plans can be comparatively cheap, while some can be expensive but offer excellent additional benefits like an OTT subscription.

Telecom operators in India provide various prepaid plans to their users according to their needs. Some plans provide more data than longer validity. Some plans can be comparatively cheap, while some can be expensive but offer excellent additional benefits like an OTT subscription.

BSNL

The long-term plan of BSNL is priced at Rs 1,999. Users get 600GB of internet data in this plan. After the data is exhausted, users will benefit from internet data at the speed of 80KBPS. In addition, the validity of this plan is 365 days. Apart from this, users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco also offers free PRBT with unlimited song change option, Lokdhun content for 60 days, and EROS Now subscription for 365 days. Also Read - Twitter will soon let two accounts co-author a tweet

Reliance Jio

Jio has 4 plans with year-long validity. The first plan is Rs 2,879 with unlimited voice calls, daily 100 SMS, and daily 2GB of data for 365 days. The second plan is Rs 3119 and comes with OTT benefits. The plan also offers 10GB of additional data with a Disney+ Hotstar annual membership.

The third plan is Rs 4199 with daily 3GB data, unlimited voice calls, and daily 100 SMS are available for 365 days.

Besides this, Jio is currently offering a ‘Happy New Year’ plan priced at Rs 2,545, with 365 days of validity. The company claims that the general validity of the plan is 336 days. Daily 1.5GB data, unlimited voice calls, and daily 100 SMS are available in this plan. All these Jio plans give access to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and others.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea’s long-term plan is Rs 2,899. In this plan, users get 1.5 GB of data daily for 365 days. Apart from this, this plan of Vi also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, weekend data rollover, Data Delights, Binge All Night, and many more features, including a subscription to Vi Movies and TV Classic.

Airtel

Airtel’s long-term prepaid plan is priced at Rs 3359. The plan is valid for 365 days with unlimited calling on any network, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data. The telco gives a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar and a free trial of the Amazon Prime mobile edition. Additionally, the plan offers a subscription to Apollo 24\7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free hello tunes.

  Published Date: April 4, 2022 3:39 PM IST

