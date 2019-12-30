comscore Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio
News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio

Telecom

From unlimited calling to 1.5GB daily data benefit, these are the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Jio.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 5:55 PM IST
airtel-vs-reliance-jio-vs-vodafone

The telecom operators in India recently hiked tariff plans by up over 40 percent. In fact, Airtel hiked its minimum prepaid recharge by 95 percent to Rs 45, up from Rs 23. Operators like Reliance Jio are offering unlimited voice calling benefits within the network. Calls made on other network are charged at 6 paise per minute. Although you do get some free minutes. If you are looking for best-prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200, there are some options you can go for. Here is a look at the best plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio.

Related Stories


Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Vodafone

Vodafone has three unlimited prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200. These include Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199. All three plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The cheapest Rs 129 plan offers 14 days validity and 2GB fixed data. The Rs 149 plan offers 2GB fixed data and 28 days validity. And lastly, the Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1GB daily data and 21 days validity. All these plans also include complimentary access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Airtel 

Airtel only has one unlimited plan under Rs 200, priced at Rs 149. Subscribers get truly unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan is valid for 28 days and includes 2GB fixed data. Other benefits include complimentary access to Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music. 

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has four plans priced at Rs 98, Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199. These plans offer unlimited Jio to Jio calling, fixed calling minutes to other operators and up to 28 days validity.

Starting with Rs 98 plan, subscribers get 28 days validity, and 2GB high-speed data. Once the data is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speed of 64Kbps. The plan also comes with 300 local and national SMS. Jio to Jio calling is completely free, and for calls to other operators, you’ll need to make a separate top up. For instance, Rs 10 top-up gives you approximately 124 minutes of calling.

The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and 2GB fixed data. After the data is exhausted, speed will be throttled to 64Kbps. Jio to Jio calling is free, whereas for calls to other operators, you will get 1,000 calling minutes. The plan also includes 300 free SMS.

The next plan is for Rs 149 plan which offers 1GB daily data and 24 days validity. You get 300 minutes of voice calls to other networks. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Lastly, the Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data and 28 days validity. After the free data is exhausted, speed will be throttled to 64Kbps. While Jio to Jio calling is free, users will get 1,000 minutes of calling to non-Jio users. The plan will also include 100 local and national SMS daily.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'
News
New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Telecom

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

New Rainbow Six Siege animation shows Indian operator Kali in action

Gaming

New Rainbow Six Siege animation shows Indian operator Kali in action

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

Telecom

Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

Huawei P40 Pro render surface online

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Telecom

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200
Airtel minimum prepaid recharge price hiked to Rs 45

Telecom

Airtel minimum prepaid recharge price hiked to Rs 45
Reliance Jio Rs 2020 vs BSNL Rs 1,999 plans compared

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 2020 vs BSNL Rs 1,999 plans compared
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and more

Telecom

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and more

हिंदी समाचार

Android 11 से हटाई जा सकती है 4GB वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग की लिमिट

Tata Sky सेट टॉप बॉक्स की कीमतों में इजाफा, अब 1,399 रुपये में खरीदें

2020 foldable phones: Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi और Huawei अगले साल करेंगी फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

दुनिया का छोटा B2GO X96s Android PC लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tesla ने अपनी पहली 'Made in China' Model 3 इलेक्ट्रिक सेडान को डिलीवर किया

News

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'
News
New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'
Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

News

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch
Huawei P40 Pro render surface online

News

Huawei P40 Pro render surface online