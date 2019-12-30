The telecom operators in India recently hiked tariff plans by up over 40 percent. In fact, Airtel hiked its minimum prepaid recharge by 95 percent to Rs 45, up from Rs 23. Operators like Reliance Jio are offering unlimited voice calling benefits within the network. Calls made on other network are charged at 6 paise per minute. Although you do get some free minutes. If you are looking for best-prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200, there are some options you can go for. Here is a look at the best plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Vodafone

Vodafone has three unlimited prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200. These include Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199. All three plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The cheapest Rs 129 plan offers 14 days validity and 2GB fixed data. The Rs 149 plan offers 2GB fixed data and 28 days validity. And lastly, the Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1GB daily data and 21 days validity. All these plans also include complimentary access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Airtel

Airtel only has one unlimited plan under Rs 200, priced at Rs 149. Subscribers get truly unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan is valid for 28 days and includes 2GB fixed data. Other benefits include complimentary access to Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has four plans priced at Rs 98, Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199. These plans offer unlimited Jio to Jio calling, fixed calling minutes to other operators and up to 28 days validity.

Starting with Rs 98 plan, subscribers get 28 days validity, and 2GB high-speed data. Once the data is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speed of 64Kbps. The plan also comes with 300 local and national SMS. Jio to Jio calling is completely free, and for calls to other operators, you’ll need to make a separate top up. For instance, Rs 10 top-up gives you approximately 124 minutes of calling.

The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and 2GB fixed data. After the data is exhausted, speed will be throttled to 64Kbps. Jio to Jio calling is free, whereas for calls to other operators, you will get 1,000 calling minutes. The plan also includes 300 free SMS.

The next plan is for Rs 149 plan which offers 1GB daily data and 24 days validity. You get 300 minutes of voice calls to other networks. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Lastly, the Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data and 28 days validity. After the free data is exhausted, speed will be throttled to 64Kbps. While Jio to Jio calling is free, users will get 1,000 minutes of calling to non-Jio users. The plan will also include 100 local and national SMS daily.