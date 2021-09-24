Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 with unlimited calling, data and more

From Reliance Jio to BSNL to Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all the telecom companies are offering different offers to stay abreast of the ongoing competition in the market. Users are looking for different offers to get the cheapest recharge plan. Apart from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea also have many such plans, in which data and free calling facility is available at very low cost. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 with unlimited calls, data benefits

There are lakhs of smartphone or feature phone users in India who opt for affordable prepaid recharge plans to meet their calling, SMS, and data needs. For such users, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) have introduced prepaid recharge plans of less than Rs 200. Also Read - Airtel new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched: Here are the details

Jio plans under Rs 200

Jio is offering plans of Rs 149 and Rs 199 to its users for less than Rs 200. The Rs 149 plan comes with the benefit of unlimited calling with 1 GB data per day. The validity of the plan with 100 free SMS every day is 24 days. The company is also offering free subscription of Jio apps to the subscribers of the plan. Also Read - IPL 2021 livestream: Airtel launches new plans with 1 year free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Talking about Jio’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199, users get daily 1.5 GB data and daily 100 messages as well as unlimited voice calling for 28 days. Along with this, users get free access to many other Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and JioSecurity.

Airtel plans under Rs 200

Airtel is offering users three best plans under Rs 200. In the company’s Rs 149 plan, a total of 2 GB data is being given with a validity of 28 days. This plan with unlimited calling benefits also offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video along with free access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. There is also the benefit of 300 free SMS in this plan.

Airtel’s second plan which comes in less than Rs 200 is Rs 179. In this, unlimited calling, 300 free SMS and 2 GB data are being offered. The validity of the plan is 28 days. In this plan, the company is also giving Bharti Axa Life Insurance of Rs 2 lakh to the subscribers. Other benefits included in the plan are free access to Airtel Xtreme and Wynk Music along with a 30-day free trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Vi plans under Rs 200

Under Rs 200, Vodafone-Idea has Rs 148 and Rs 149 plans to offer. The Rs 148 plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB data per day and 100 free SMS. The validity of the plan is 18 days.

The 149GB plan comes with 3 GB data along with 28 days validity. The plan offers 300 SMS and unlimited calling to any network. Recharging the plan from the company’s app or website gives the benefit of 1GB extra data.