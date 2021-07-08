Reliance Jio recently launched a bunch of new Freedom plans for prepaid users in the country. The Freedom plans start from Rs 127 and goes up to Rs 2397. Under the Freedom plans, Reliance Jio offers Rs 2397, Rs 597, Rs 447, Rs 247 and Rs 127. Also Read - Top tech news of week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan detailed

If you are looking for a prepaid plan with validity period under Rs 300, the Jio Freedom plan worth Rs 247 is the best to get right now. The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to all networks be I Airtel, Vodafone-Idea or others and no data limit at all. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later

The Reliance Jio Rs 247 prepaid Jio plan offers a total of 25GB data for a month, 30 days to be specific. This plan, just like other Jio Freedom plans, doesn’t come with data limit or data cap. This is great for users who are looking for a cheaper Jio plans for work from home that involves heavy browsing, making video calls and more. Once the assigned data limit is achieved the speed drops, says Jio. Also Read - Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500 with high-speed data, free access to streaming services

Jio Rs 247 vs Rs Airtel Rs 247 plan

The Jio Rs 247 plan also offers 100SMs per day and also access to several Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, among others.

The Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan goes against Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan. Under the Rs 249 prepaid plan, Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100SMS per data and all of it for a validity period of 28days.

The Airtel Rs 247 prepaid plan offers mobile edition free trial, Airtel Xtreme Premium, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 circle, Wynk Music free, Fee online courses, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.