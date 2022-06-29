comscore Best Reliance Jio prepaid data plans with 2GB data per day and more: Check details
News

Best Reliance Jio prepaid data plans with 2GB data per day: Check which is best for you

Telecom

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days, which totals to 56GB

  Updated: June 29, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Reliance Jio

Check which prepaid plan is the best

Reliance Jio has seven 2GB prepaid plans to offer to its customers, worth Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 533, Rs 719, Rs 799, Rs 1066, and Rs 2879. All of these plans offer unlimited voice calls with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps, but two plans also offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

Here’s all you need to know about the Reliance Jio 2GB data per day prepaid plans: Also Read - Vodafone Idea opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues, gets option to pay interest via equity

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 23 days, which totals 46GB. However, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining of the limit. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud. Also Read - JioPhone tariffs hike by 20 percent as introductory offer ends

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days, which totals to 56GB. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the limit is exhausted. The user will also get 100 SMS per day. Additionally, the subscriber will get complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 533 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 533 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 56 days, which totals 112GB. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining of the limit. This new plan offers 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 719 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 719 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 84 days, which totals 168GB. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining of the limit. This plan also provides 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 56 days. This plan offers a total of 112GB to the user. Once the per-day limit of 2GB is exhausted, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. This plan provides 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,066 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 1066 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with an additional 5GB of data and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 84 days, which totals 173GB. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining of the limit. This plan also provides 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,879 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 2,879 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of 365 days, which totals 730GB. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining of the limit. This plan also provides 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

  Published Date: June 29, 2022 11:48 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 29, 2022 11:54 AM IST

