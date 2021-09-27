Best Vodafone-Idea (Vi) plans with 3GB daily data: Check plans, validity, subscription, and more

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is one of the biggest telecom companies in India. The telecom operator offers a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans to stay abreast of the ongoing competition in the market. Users these days are looking for the best offers to get the cheapest plan where they can get unlimited voice calling along with 3GB daily data. For these users, Vi offers the best-prepaid plans with access to movies and weekend rollover data. Let’s check out which plan best suits you. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 with unlimited calls, data benefits

Best Vi (Vodafone Idea) plan with 3GB daily data

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 501 plan

In the Rs 501 plan, Vi offers its customers 3GB of high speed data per day, 100 SMS, 16GB extra data, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The validity of this plan is for 28 days. The plan also offers high-speed night-time internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and access to Vi Movies & TV.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 701 plan

Under the Rs 701 plan, the company offers 3GB of data, 100 SMS, unlimited voice calls, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. As far as other benefits are concerned, the company offers high-speed night-time internet, weekend rollover data benefit. Access to Vi Movies & TV is also bundled with this plan. The validity of this plan is for 56 days.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 901 plan

Under the Rs 901 plan, the company offers users 3GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day. You also get 16GB of extra data and a VIP subscription to Disney + Hotstar for one year. Under this plan, users will be able to enjoy high-speed night-time internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and access to V Movies & TV. This is one of the best plans with 3GB daily data that Vi has to offer.